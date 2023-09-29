In today's FS Insight First Word Note we discuss: The recent GDP release, our PCE estimates for Friday, and what a government shutdown could mean for the stock market.

The most important data point over the past two days was Q2 GDP, which came in at 2.1% vs 2.2% (expected). This lower than expected report partially caused a risk-on rally with the S&P 500 ending Thursday +0.59%. Still, markets are nervous about looming headline risks, notably a potential government shutdown over the next few weeks.

Even though equities rallied the past two days, the equity put/call ratio surged to 1.41 Wednesday, underscoring the "nervousness" in markets. Forward 1M/3M returns are strong when such readings have occurred since 1995, so we see this as more constructive to markets than alarming.

Still, the most important factor for markets in the coming months arguably will be the trajectory of inflation, and we get key August PCE data Friday at 8:30 AM. We outline our expectations for the release and commentary about a potential U.S. government shutdown below.

* PCE data released Friday will be important for markets and we think will support our thesis that inflation remains on a glidepath lower. Our forecast is outlined below:

-- Headline YoY of 3.41% vs 3.50% (consensus) <- Soft

-- Headline MoM of 0.39% vs 0.50% (consensus) <- Soft

-- Core YoY of 3.82% vs 3.90% (consensus) <- Soft

-- Core MoM of 0.14% vs 0.20% (consensus) <- Soft

-- And although many cite the rise in headline (due to rise in gasoline) as a reason to be "wary" about the PCE release, Chair Powell himself admitted that the short-term volatility of gasoline will not influence the Fed's actions.

-- So we don't see this slight rise in headline as a reason to call for more hikes. So not really "thesis-changing" to us.

-- Additionally, quarterly Core PCE was revised higher in 2021 and 2022. To us, it shows 2 points: i) inflation in 2021 and 2022 was higher than realized; ii) higher "base" value also means the PCE year over year could be lower later this year.

* The 3rd estimate of 2Q2023 GDP was released Thursday at 2.1% (slightly cool vs 2.2% expected). Digging into the details further:

-- Personal Consumption Expenditure was revised down, but partially offset by the upward revision in the Domestic Investment.

-- Nonresidential has been the biggest contributor within Domestic Investment.

-- Manufacturing Structure investment grew at 190.4% and 86.5% annualized QoQ in 1Q2023 and 2Q2023, respectively.

-- Based on its weight within the economy, about 1/4 of the economic growth was from this category in the last 2 quarters.

* But markets are still nervous for valid reasons, most notably the potential of a government shutdown. So we looked at all government shutdowns under various political regimes since 1960 (N=20) to measure the market impact.

-- Of the 20 government shutdowns since 1960

-- The average shutdown lasted 9 days

-- And markets on average were "flat"

-- 1M post shutdowns, markets on average were actually higher by 1.2%

-- The 1M median performance is even higher (by 1.3%)

-- So it turns out, shutdowns historically are less "market-altering" than most believe.

-- Still, it is possible markets are more "hyper-reactive" to a potential shutdown in October as sentiment is already weak.

* We were curious about the implications a government shutdown would have on the BLS, so we called them to find out. Here are the conclusions:

-- The BLS would suspend data collection, processing, and dissemination.

-- Once funding is restored, the BLS would resume normal operations and notify the public of changes to the economic releases.

-- So a pretty big deal for the BLS in our view.

* In the event of a shutdown, regarding Fed policy, would it make sense for the Fed to make a policy decision without complete data? Wouldn't that go against their promise of "data dependence?" So in some ways, a government shutdown might actually automatically put the Fed on a "structural pause."

* This has all created market uncertainty/jitters which can be seen in the intraday equity put/call ratio surging to 1.41 Wednesday.

-- This is a top decile move since 1995

-- This underscores the fear in markets as of late

-- But looking forward, markets tend to perform strong

-- Forward 1M: 1.7%; Win Ratio: 68%

-- Forward 3M: 4.0%; Win Ratio: 75%

-- So constructive to us

BOTTOM LINE: Friday will be the most important day of the week in terms of eco data, and we see PCE coming in softer than expected.

Our view is that this report will confirm to us that inflation remains on a glidepath lower. This remains the most important variable for the FOMC regarding forward monetary policy decisions. And while headline risks do loom, especially the potential of a government shutdown, the historical market impact is not as strong as many likely believe. Furthermore, in the event of a government shutdown, the BLS confirmed to us that they would not be able to produce their typical economic reports. This will structurally put the Fed on "pause mode" assuming they keep their promise of "data dependence."