Tom Lee: Here's Why We See a Favorable Setup Into Wednesday's Fed Decision

In today's FS Insight First Word note we discuss: why markets could react positively post-FOMC meeting this Wednesday. This reflects both a potential change in Fed view on inflation but also because equities are oversold.

The FOMC will announce its rate decision on Wed (9/20) at 2pm ET. The September rate decision is a fait accompli, in the sense that no hike is expected, but that is not what will matter for markets. What will matter is the Fed's views around the path of future hikes, future neutral rate and generally assessment on inflation. The S&P 500 has struggled this month, down -1.4% month to date, on top of a weak August. Investors are naturally apprehensive that Wednesday FOMC press conference could unleash a push higher in interest rates, and a commensurate selloff in stocks. But we think the risk/reward is actually somewhat positive into this meeting:

* The progress on inflation since July is meaningful, as core inflation YoY has dropped from 4.8% to 4.3% and the underlying trends in labor markets has improved on supply (jobs growth) and the pace of worker growth. So the Fed is in a position to not only pause, but also to become far more surgical on the need for future tightening. We also think the Fed may shift away from its data dependent view towards one that looks at future indicators.

* We think post-FOMC, the odds of a number hike should fall from the current 29% (down from 48% a few weeks ago) towards zero. The odds have dropped 2pp from 31% to 29%. If Powell speaks of a shift towards looking at forward indicators, this would likely be a positive surprise for markets.

* Oil prices are up sharply in the past few months and this will elevate headline inflation. The concern is this might trigger a renewed effort by the Fed to lower inflation. This rise in oil is triggered by a supply shock (versus demand) and a Fed reacting to this with further tightening might seem less effective than if this was a demand surge. Moreover, as ZD of NY notes, the BofA credit card data shows a sharp slowing of consumer spending in August.

* Thus, the oil shock is actually disinflationary to services, arguably, because it has reduced consumer spending around services. This is an argument further favoring a pause.

* Another reason to expect markets to react positively is the S&P 500 is oversold heading into this rate decision. There are many ways to measure this, especially looking at hourly charts. And below we show the daily RSI (14 period) and we are at the lower end of the range and at 44 is one of the lowest levels in recent history into an FOMC meeting.

* Investors continue to pile into money market funds. In just the past three weeks, $74 billion has flowed into money market funds, while equities continue to be starved of inflows. Investors are sitting on a mountain of $5.6 trillion of money market cash and this will not be reinvested into money market funds forever. Thus, we know this dry powder will be a fuel for stocks down the road.

* There might be some concerned that the Manheim Used Vehicle index showed a rise for mid-September (vs end of August) of which was up +1.5%. But the used car market doesn't seem to be gaining momentum and in fact, multiple banks have exited auto loan financing recently, including BMO most recently, impacting 3,000 dealerships. The UAW strike might create a short-term shortage of vehicles. And this might push up prices, but the broader impact of this strike is a loss of income for workers. And this results in disinflation pressures on services.

Bottom line: We still see a favorable setup into Wednesday's FOMC rate decision, but aware that markets are nervous.

September is proving to be another bad month for stocks. Mark Newton, our Head of Technical Strategy, has warned of internal deteriorations, and this is the backdrop. The bar is set high for stocks to manage to strengthen between now and the end of the month.

* One of the key events is the Wednesday FOMC rate decision.

* We expect stocks to strengthen post this event.

* Looking at market behavior post-FOMC, we see that 71% of the time, when daily RSI is <45, the one-day reaction is positive. And positive follow through over next five days is 64% (see below).

* Over the past month, two sectors posted positive returns -- Energy and Technology have positive absolute return. Energy +4.5% and Technology is +0.7% while the S&P 500 is down 1.5% in that timeframe. While many wonder why we see both outperforming in 2023, the last month shows this is the case. Energy is a supply constrained industry. And we still like Technology into year-end.

* Among our favorite sectors, Industrials have performed poorly in the past month, down -3.4%. Financial conditions have tightened and this hurts Industrials, as does a stronger dollar. And the UAW strike will have ripple effects among cyclical stocks. But the UAW impacts are ultimately short-term noise.

