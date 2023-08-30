Tom Lee: 4 Reasons We See the S&P 500 Gaining 2%-3% in September

Barring a stupendous rally in the next two days (could happen), August will end up a down month for equities. The extended choppiness of August has turned many investors bearish, with many believing the highs for 2023 were made in July 2023.

As many of our clients know, we warned of the chop to come in August (see our note from July 31) and Wednesday last week (8/22), we timidly went back to "risk on" on the open Wednesday.

Consensus is now warning that equity markets could be soft in September. But we have four reasons to expect the exact opposite and the S&P 500 could gain 2%-3%:

* First, we expect incoming macro data over the next week and few months to show a significant slowdown in inflationary pressures -- both for core inflation and for labor markets. This week is a particularly heavy data week as we are still expecting July PCE and the August jobs report.

* July JOLTS (job openings) was a huge downside reading with 8.8 million vs 9.5 million consensus. And the prior months was revised downwards by 417k, the largest ever monthly negative revision. The details show the jobs market has weakened significantly, and "hirings" slowed from 5.9 million to 5.77 million. And the ratio of openings per available worker is down to 1.5, the lowest since September 2021.

* Second, we expect markets to eventually price 0% probabilities of a Fed hike in September and November. Post-Jackson Hole:

-- Sept. hike odds surged from 12% to 23%, settled to 14%.

-- Nov. hike odds from 30% to 48%, settled to 37%.

* Given the glidepath of falling inflation and labor market strength, and the anticipated downshift in inflation expectations, we believe these odds will fall to 0%. And this should allow interest rates to commensurately fall. The 10-year yield is already down 30bp from the 4.35% peak and we think it could fall towards 4% in Sept. (TLT) . This would be supportive of stocks.

* Third, investors flipped pretty solidly bearish in August. There are a plethora of ways to measure this and our Head of Technical Strategy has cited several. But the one I would like to share comes from ES of SF, who noted:

-- equity put/call ratio

-- ratio >1.0 6 of last 9 sessions

-- ratio >0.95 7 of last 9 sessions

-- higher ratio means more bearish betting

* Sentiment has turned bearish, particularly given the rise in rates and the commentary post-Jackson Hole reverted to the same negative views that came out of August 2022. 2022 is so different and we believe this past week is more evidence of the anchoring bias of "hawks,"

* Fourth, seasonals strongly argue that September will be an up month.

-- Since 1950,

-- September median return is -0.3%

-- win-ratio only 44%

* But when markets map similar to 2023:

-- Since 1950

-- S&P 500 up >15% thru end of August

-- August is a down month

-- September median gain +3.3%

-- win ratio is 86%, or 6 of 7 instances

BOTTOM LINE: We see S&P 500 gaining 2%-3% in September, pushing back to July highs of >4,600.

Bottom line, we see the S&P 500 gaining 2%-3% in September, or +100 to +150 points. And this implies pushing back to the July 2023 highs. There are some risks:

-- Fed FOMC September rate decision is Sept. 20. We still see no hike.

-- UAW could authorize a strike this month. We will highlight market risks in a week or so.

-- This is a non-consensus view but consistent with technical commentary from Mark Newton.