The Fed Must Be Jumping for Joy After a Goldilocks Jobs Report

Friday's employment numbers were 'perfect' for my current positions.

If not "Goldilocks," the August non-farm payrolls report released Friday should help Treasury yields go lower (nice short squeeze opportunity), which in turn, should push risk assets higher.

Here are the key takeaways we see from this jobs report:

Barely Any Jobs Created, but Jobs Nonetheless

The Establishment survey had 187k jobs, but that came with downward revisions of 110k, so a mediocre total of 77k jobs -- too few to make the Fed hawkish and enough that we don't have to price in recession risk -- yet.

The Unemployment Rate Went Higher for All the Right Reasons

The Household survey actually added 222k jobs, but unemployment went from 3.5% to 3.8% because the labor participation rate went to 62.8% from 62.6%. That is the highest since the pandemic and is the first time since the pandemic that we have higher labor participation rates than we did in much of 2018!

Maybe the impact of student loan payments restarting won't be a slowing economy, but more people seeking jobs? Ironically just as they become more difficult to find.

Average Earnings Dropped Back Down to a Manageable 0.2% for the Month

This despite headline after headline of the strong position labor is in during wage negotiations.

Average hours ticked up slightly, to 34.4, which is good in that it is ticking back up, but it is still well below what we saw in 2021 and early 2022.

Bottom Line

I'm biased, as I'm currently long bonds and long risk, but I think Friday's number is perfect for that and think we could squeeze nicely into a new month.

If anything, the data are almost weak enough to spur recession fears, but I don't think there is enough in here for that.

The reality is the Fed must be jumping up and down with joy about the unemployment rate -- not just that it moved higher, but that it moved higher for all the right reasons.

Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the "+Follow" next to my byline to this article.
TAGS: Bonds | Economic Data | Federal Reserve | Jobs | Markets | Stocks | Trading | Treasury Bonds | U.S. Equity

More from Markets

There's One Significant Cloud Overhanging This Market

Guy Ortmann

We don't feel confident the recent market correction has been completed.

Tom Lee: Why We Expect September to Be a Positive Month for Stocks

Tom Lee and the FSI Team

Here are the things we are watching and what events could lift markets.

16 Small-Cap Stocks on My Radar

James "Rev Shark" DePorre

In each case, I'm looking to add to my current positions. Here's what I want to see.

CrowdStrike Makes a Precision Strike: Here's When to Buy

Stephen Guilfoyle

At this point, the title 'Best in Class' among cybersecurity software providers is up for grabs between Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike.

A Slowing Economy Is Boosting the Market, But How Much Weakness Is Too Much?

James "Rev Shark" DePorre

While there is little chance the Fed will raise rates in September, it is November that is the primary concern.

Real Money's message boards are strictly for the open exchange of investment ideas among registered users. Any discussions or subjects off that topic or that do not promote this goal will be removed at the discretion of the site's moderators. Abusive, insensitive or threatening comments will not be tolerated and will be deleted. Thank you for your cooperation. If you have questions, please contact us here.

CANCEL
SUBMIT

Email sent

Thank you, your email to has been sent successfully.

DONE

Oops!

We're sorry. There was a problem trying to send your email to .
Please contact customer support to let us know.

DONE

Please Join or Log In to Email Our Authors.

Email Real Money's Wall Street Pros for further analysis and insight