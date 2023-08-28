Sorry, We Just Can't Say the Market Correction Is Over

After a busy week with Nvidia (NVDA) earnings and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, were do the markets stand as we head toward Labor Day weekend?

Let's examine the charts and data.

Bounce Leaves Most Charts Near-Term Bearish

Chart Source: Worden

On the charts, all the major equity indexes closed higher Friday except for the Dow Jones Transports posting a loss.

Internals were positive but trading volumes weakened.

The end of the session still found the Nasdaq Composite (see above) and Nasdaq 100 neutral with the rest staying in their near-term bearish trends.

Cumulative market breadth remains bearish as well for the All Exchange and Nasdaq with the NYSE's neutral and all below their 50-day moving averages.

The MidCap 400 did manage to register a bullish stochastic crossover signal.

Data Are Mostly Neutral

The McClellan Overbought/Oversold Oscillators that were oversold at the start of the session have mostly dropped back into neutral territory with only the NYSE still oversold (All Exchange: -48.27 NYSE: -57.87 Nasdaq: -42.23).

The percentage of S&P 500 issues trading above their 50-day moving averages (contrarian indicator) rose to 33%, staying neutral.

The Open Insider Buy/Sell Ratio dipped to 52.4, staying neutral as well.

The detrended Rydex Ratio (contrarian indicator) remains neutral at 0.24%.

Leveraged ETF sentiment (contrarian indicator) rose to 11.5% and is also neutral.

Overly bullish sentiment saw some tempering as last week's AAII Bear/Bull Ratio (contrarian indicator) rose to 0.58, turning neutral from bearish as the recent market weakness had some impact.

However, the Investors Intelligence Bear/Bull Ratio (contrary indicator) is still on a bearish signal even though bears rose, and bulls declined at 20.0/47.1. We suspect they continue to represent potential supply.

S&P Estimates Rise but Valuation Remains Extended

The forward 12-month consensus earnings estimate from Bloomberg for the S&P 500 did see another lift to $231.96 per share from $231.64. However, the S&P's forward P/E multiple at 19.0x remains well above the "rule of 20" ballpark fair value at 15.8x, still leaving little room for error.

The S&P's forward earnings yield is 5.26%.

The 10-Year Treasury yield closed unchanged at 4.24%. Support is 4.09% with resistance at 4.3%.

Bottom Line

We find ourselves still lacking enough evidence to imply the current market correction has seen its completion. At this stage, we still think it advisable to sell individual names should they lift to levels of significant overhanging volume.

Valuation continues to be a concern while the charts and market breadth are largely negative. We remain cautious until such evidence is presented.