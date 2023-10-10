Positive Technical Conditions and Better Action in Bonds Give the Bulls Momentum

The market is quickly digesting the outbreak of a war in Israel. Although it appears that military operations will drag out for weeks with substantial loss of life, the market is quickly adjusting to the uncertainty, and there has been strong buying support.

Oil, precious metals, and defense-related stocks jumped for obvious reasons, but the real driving force behind the market is bonds. Bonds enjoyed their best performance in weeks as they are viewed as a safe haven due to the events in the Middle East, but they are also benefiting from signals that the Fed is feeling less pressure to raise rates further to battle inflation. Bonds are doing some hard work for the Fed and suppressing growth and inflationary pressures without the central bank having to implement more hawkish policies.

Despite the dramatic events in Israel over the weekend, there was early buying support on Monday, and as the day progressed, more buyers inched into the market. One thing that helped quite a bit was the strong technical action that took place last Friday. There was a strong intraday reversal to the upside that produced a follow-through day, and that strength persisted despite the surprise news.

The question now is whether the bulls can continue to gain upside traction. The biggest positive right now is that bonds are finally relenting. Bonds have been the primary cause of the recent corrective action, but they appear to have support, and a number of Fed members have been making dovish comments. There are several Fed members speaking this week, and they are hinting that the Fed will stay on hold for longer as it digests data.

Another market positive is that investors are starting to anticipate the end of negative seasonality. It is still a little early, but earnings season is fast approaching, and that will soon be the main focus. The market has underestimated the strength of earnings in recent quarters and could easily do so again.

Even the war news has added a positive dynamic by creating a climb-the-wall-of-worry situation where the folks sitting on the sidelines slowly inch into the market when it doesn't sell off on the ugly news flow. The fear of missing out starts to build when bad news is ignored.

Watch to see what happens on dips. If the bulls are fast to buy, then the potential for a sustained uptrend is quite good.