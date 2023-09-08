Market Blame Game, Apple, China and Huawei, Intel and GlobalFoundries Heat Up

The S&P 500 sold off modestly on Thursday, giving up 0.32%. The Nasdaq Composite was hit considerably harder, giving back 0.89% for the session.

For both of these indexes, our majors, Thursday presents as a fourth consecutive red candle. Can't blame yields. The U.S. 10-Year Note held its ground and actually took back a few basis points. The 2-Year Note was even stronger. As we work through the zero-dark hours, I see the 10-Year Note paying less than 4.25% and 2-Year paper yielding less than 4.95%.

Can't blame oil. Front-month Brent Crude slipped below the $90 (per barrel) mark on Thursday, as the light, sweet stuff (WTI) fell below $87.

The U.S. dollar remains a problem. The "dixie" (U.S. Dollar Index) has rallied up to 105 resistance this week on euro, pound and finally yen weakness and while really moving sideways on Thursday, did not really come in at all.

Apple is the most widely held stock in our equity marketplace. AAPL gave up 2.92% on Thursday after having surrendered 3.58% on Wednesday. Trading volume was heavy, at least in this stock, on both days, and heavier on Thursday than on Wednesday. In fact on Thursday, trading volume in AAPL was more than twice the stock's 50-day trading volume simple moving average.

That's a lot of trading back and forth. That's also a lot of professional money reducing exposure as the shares gave up both their 21-day exponential moving average EMA and 50-day (price) simple moving average (SMA) on Wednesday.

Apple stock did find support on Thursday as price neared the mid-August lows, and the shares closed for the day at the top of the day's range. That said, the stock had left an open gap, which could eventually fill, but also made it a lot harder to potentially see the last two days as the "handle" attached to the August "cup."

So, what's really going on?

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Beijing had told employees and employees of companies contracted by the government to stop using iPhones or any other foreign device at their workplace. Neither Apple nor China had made any kind of public announcement at the time.

Did something happen during Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's trip abroad last week? Readers do know that I think Raimondo is indeed the sharpest tool in this shed (cabinet). If that had been the case, neither she nor her Chinese counterpart had let on.

Was this simply a move made from a business or economic perspective, with Chinese telecom giant Huawei having just released their first high-end smartphone in years and the Chinese economy having stutter-stepped of late? Does the Chinese economy simply need Chinese consumers to buy Chinese products?

There is word this morning that Beijing has finally said something along the lines of all foreign products are welcome in China as long as these products abide by Chinese law and regulation. I have not seen anything in print just yet, but it is very early, or late, depending on one's locale.

Estimates have been thrown around that Apple could see a reduction of up to 10M iPhone deliveries in China if such a ban were indeed true. This would be out of an expectation to sell roughly 45M units in the region.

Five-star rated (by TipRanks) analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush, who is, in my opinion, normally optimistic, but also normally correct, called the market reaction to this news "way overblown" and expects a potential hit to iPhone sales if such a ban were enacted, to amount to less than 500K units. Ives, it should be noted, rates AAPL at "outperform" with a target price of $230.

Blame the Fed

Several Fed "heads" were out and about on Thursday. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who is seen as one of the Fed's more dovish officials, spoke on NPR Radio on the trajectory of future interest-rate policy. Goolsbee said, "It's going to be an argument of how long do we need to keep the rates at this position before we're sure that we're on the path back to the (2% inflation) target." Economists working at the Chicago Fed released a paper earlier this week suggesting that current rates are sufficient to bring consumer-level inflation back to target by mid-2024 without causing a recession.

While the markets did not find Goolsbee's comments inflammatory, things did get skittish around a couple of other comments made by other officials. New York Fed President John Williams told Bloomberg's Mike McKee, "We'll have to keep watching the data carefully, analyzing all of that and really asking ourselves the question: Is this sufficiently restrictive? Do we need to maybe raise rates again to make sure that we're keeping that steady progress in terms of shrinking imbalances in the labor market and bring(ing) inflation back down?"

Speaking at Southern Methodist University, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said, "At this stage, I believe we must proceed gradually, weighing the risk that inflation will be too high against the risk of dampening the economy too much. You might say we need to drizzle water on the firepit and watch closely for signs that the coals are heating up again." Logan added "Another 'skip' could be appropriate when we meet later this month. But skipping does not imply stopping."

Both Chicago and Dallas vote on policy in 2023. Neither will vote in 2024. New York, of course, has permanent voting rights.

Can't Blame Wages

On Wednesday, Walmart ( WMT ) announced that the firm was lowering starting wages for some entry-level positions. Under the new policy, new cashiers, stockers, and online order fulfillers will all make the same hourly wage. Skilled labor such as those working in bakeries, delis and auto centers may still see higher starting wages. Previously, starting pay rates varied more widely depending on in-store function. Walmart had increased starting wages from $12 per hour to $14 earlier this year. If this is not a sign of a cooling labor market, I don't know what is.

That said, the Atlanta Fed's wage tracker, which produces an unweighted three-month moving average of U.S. hourly wage growth, printed at 5.3% for August, down from a 2023 high of 6.1% back in March and a cycle high of 6.7% in July of 2022.

Anyone Else Notice This?

The semiconductor foundry business might be heating up. We know that the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has been slapped around this week as have its star members Nvidia ( NVDA ) and Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ) . Even the world's dominant foundry business, Taiwan Semiconductor ( TSM ) , has had a rough go of it.

That said, in August, Intel ( INTC ) CEO Pat Gelsinger disclosed that the firm had received prepayment for its foundry business to use the upcoming node 18A, which is set to go into production at some point in the second half of next year. On Thursday, Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely, who is rated at four stars by TipRanks, commented "The customer prepayment is from a potential whale." Danely added that Intel is looking to potentially land a second "whale." You may recall that Danely is the one that had encouraged Intel to get out of the foundry business, so coming from him, this is meaningful.

Take a look at what Intel stock has done since mid-August:

Now, take a look at competitor GlobalFoundries ( GFS ) :