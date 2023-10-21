FS Insight Weekly Roadmap: With 10-Year Yields Near 5%, Stock Buyers Step Aside

Tom Lee, CFA

FS Insight Head of Research

Equity markets suffered additional selling on Friday, after Fed Chair Powell's remarks and comments at the Economic Club of NY were not seen to have cooled or capped the recent surge in long-term rates. Long-term rates have been rising since the September FOMC (Sept. 20). But as the 10-year has neared 5%, the negative reaction of the equity market has worsened. As noted by @RenMacLLC, the negative impact of higher real yields is reaching "convexity" (log increase of negative impacts).

For equity markets, approaching 5% has simply reached the point where equity buyers are stepping aside. When coupled with uncertainties around Israel-Gaza and the Washington political circus (no House Speaker), one can see why markets went on a buyers' strike.

However, we should also ask whether a 5% US 10-year is a level that is breaking the economy. Or are markets simply going to wait and see, since one doesn't know the negative effects nor does one know the "ceiling" for long-term rates?

As we think about the transmission of a 5% US 10-year, I am not sure 5% vs 4.75% really breaks anything:

-- US housing -> still solid and many locked in lower rates

-- US household debt -> underlevered, except credit cards

-- US corporates -> still solid

-- US automotive -> some pressures here

-- US govt -> spending is issue vs cost of debt

-- US equities -> sentiment tanking

If there was some trigger and a flood of defaults follow a 5% US 10-year, then I would say we are reaching a breaking point. But rather, the rise in yields is just uncomfortable and causing many to sideline and wait and see.

Many cite only seven stocks as driving returns YTD, but we think that is a mischaracterization. We can see that 90 stocks, or 18% of S&P 500 are up >20% YTD. This figure is 49% for the Nasdaq 100 and 22% of the Russell 2000. So there are plenty of stocks doing well in 2023. And as we think about earnings season and the next few quarters, the visibility should improve as we lap easier comparisons.

----------

Mark L. Newton, CMT

FS Insight Head of Technical Strategy

SPY ) and ( QQQ ) likely to bottom Monday near October 2023 lows.

Small-cap stabilization attempts have proven premature given yield spike.

QQQ breakdown vs. SPY heading into support early next week.

----------

Sean Farrell

Head of Crypto Strategy

This week saw significant rallies in GBTC, ETHE, and BTC, fueled by the SEC's decision not to appeal the Grayscale case (and the fleeting rumor of ETF approval), with Bitcoin notably reclaiming its 200-day moving average.

An increase in the aggregate market capitalization of the top 10 stablecoins and the third consecutive week of inflows into digital asset ETPs suggest that flows into the crypto economy might be improving.

Solana, the best performer in our core strategy, has rallied 25% since late September, largely as a counter-reaction to overblown fears about FTX estate liquidations, despite lackluster on-chain activity.

In contrast to the broader market uptrend, ETH has lagged, affected by subdued post-ETF approval flows, declining network fees, and a possible market preference for ETHE over ETH.

Core Strategy -- Given a likely local peak in interest rates, emerging signs of a global liquidity turnaround, the potential for near-term clarity on spot Bitcoin ETF approval, and strong seasonal trends, we believe it's prudent to remain constructive in the near term, as reflected in our Core Strategy.

----------

L . Thomas Block

FS Insight Washington Policy Strategist

* Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) lost a third vote in his bid to become House Speaker, with support from his own party once again shrinking.

* A reported proposal to make Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-North Carolina) acting Speaker appears to have failed on opposition from some Republicans.

* Meanwhile, the House remains unable to act on urgent matters such as assistance to Israel and Ukraine, along with the looming November shutdown deadline.

----------

Wall Street Debrief - Weekly Roundup

Key Takeaways

* The S&P 500 fell 2.39% this week, closing at 4,224.16. The Nasdaq also declined, closing 3.16% lower at 12,983.81. Bitcoin ended the week up 8.83%, at around 29,586.70.

* The US 10-year yield briefly rose above the 5% level before retreating.

* Fed Chair Jay Powell spoke at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, where his remarks cooled market expectations of another 2023 hike, but still sent long-term yields higher.

"All courses of action are risky, so prudence is not in avoiding danger (it is impossible), but calculating risk and acting decisively."

~ Niccolo Machiavelli

Treasury yields continued to climb this week, with the US 10-year reaching 16-year highs. On Friday, it rose above the 5% level for the first time since 2007, albeit briefly. This had the expected effect on markets, with all three major US indices closing sharply down.

Equities actually climbed slightly on Monday, even with yields rising, causing Fundstrat's Head of Research, Tom Lee, to observe that "the correlation between rising yields and falling stocks seemed to have momentarily disconnected." Lee viewed this as a temporary condition, however, noting that "in the short term, I'm not sure this will be a stable dynamic."

Head of Technical Strategy Mark Newton also questioned whether this would continue, but similarly observed that "when you look at the correlation now between equities and Treasuries, which had been very, very strong -- they're starting to split a little bit." Although the markets ultimately fell on Friday and closed the week lower, Newton noted during our weekly research huddle that "the move up in rates has not really adversely affected the stock market as much as it did in recent weeks or months."

"We'll see if that continues," he said. "The combination of deficit spending, ongoing supply, and better-than-expected economic reports across the board has caused yields to continue to spike," while, "the key for the stock market to truly get on better footing is going to be for yields to really break this big uptrend. That means getting down below about [4.37%], and that's going to take some time."

"The cycle that I have for interest rates shows that we might pull back a little bit, but I still think we're probably about a month away from when rates are really starting to peak out," he told us.

They certainly didn't peak out on Thursday, the day of Powell's speech. "Powell's statements were actually dovish when it comes to monetary policy," Lee said, buttressing his opinion by pointing out the subsequent collapse in the probability of a Fed hike by December, as implied by Fed Funds futures trading activity. The odds fell to around 25%. "That's a new low for 2023 -- it was as high as 55% in early October," he noted.

We can see this in our Chart of the Week:

Nevertheless, 10-year and longer-term yields rose even more after Powell's remarks, and Lee attributed that to Powell's response to questions about the reasons for the ongoing surge. Powell's response? He ruled out expectations of higher inflation and shorter-term Fed policy moves as potential causes, but also said: "I think it's appropriate to have a little bit of humility. It's always hard to say exactly what's going on with longer-term yields."

Lee said, "It's hard to disagree with that, but along with his comments about how the Fed will have to assess how to move forward even after inflation falls to 2%, it didn't leave the markets feeling very good."

In Newton's view, it could have been worse. "Despite ongoing dysfunction in Washington, and now a second major war, equities have really been relatively unscathed. That's really thanks to Technology, along with Financials, which have kicked into gear."

With regard to Financials, Newton pointed out that "Insurance has been the driver. We've seen big breakouts in the entire insurance sector just in recent days, and that's one of the reasons why I liked Everest (EG) being included as a Super Granny. I think this group is still going to do very very well for the next three to six months."

About the US 10-year

As noted above, the yields for the US 10-year rose this week and briefly breached the 5% mark on Friday. Is there significance to the 5% number? Newton said that from a technical perspective on markets, "it's psychologically important."

Lee didn't disagree with that, but noted, "There's nothing magical about 5% on a 10-year, except that it's uncomfortable and it's a round number. Still, for equity markets, approaching 5% has simply reached the point where equity buyers are stepping aside -- especially when coupled with uncertainties around Israel-Gaza and the political circus in Washington."