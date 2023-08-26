FS Insight Weekly Roadmap: What's Next for the Market After Jackson Hole?

Tom Lee, CFA
Looking at equity market behavior post-Jackson Hole (JH) since 2003, our analysis suggests there is a >80% equities rally post-Friday: Since 2003, there have been 7 instances of the S&P 500 down 2 weeks prior to JH.
-- In 6 of 7 instances, equities rose in the week post-JH
-- The range of gains was +0.5% to +5%
The one exception was in 2022 when S&P 500 fell by 7% in the week post-JH, but we know Fed Chair Powell's comments were uber-hawkish then. The context is different in 2023, as inflation is not only on a glide path lower, but the surge in 10-yr yields threatens a potentially greater tightening of financial conditions.
While rates could be pushing higher (my colleague Mark Newton thinks we are near a turn), equities are showing early signs of diverging from higher rates. Our view is a calculated bet that stocks are rising, despite higher rates, because the stock market is sensing this turn that Newton believes could happen in the next week or two. In other words, we are saying the last push higher in rates will not proportionately hit stocks.
A huge slate of key macro data is on deck to be released next week, and our view is those releases will support the picture of a glide path to lower inflation and a softening labor market. Given the hawkish shift in investor expectations, I think this would further support a rise in equities. Our constructive stance is that the bull market is intact and this August sloppiness is at its highest level of messiness.
Mark L. Newton, CMT
Sean Farrell
L . Thomas Block
Wall Street Debrief - Weekly Roundup
Key Takeaways* The S&P 500 inched up 0.82% for the week to close at 4,405.73. The Nasdaq climbed 2.26%, ending the week at 13,590.65. Bitcoin slipped 0.89% to about 25,956.40.
He also noted that the last time yields surged 50 bp like this was back in February 2023. This triggered a financial crisis at regional banks, but that in turn caused the Fed to make a dovish pivot. The Fed likely remembers that as well: Lee suggested that the sharp rise in yields, along with its potential to tighten financial conditions, probably has the Fed concerned. "I mean, does the Fed really want to risk something breaking again" like it did six months ago, he asked rhetorically.
With the next FOMC meeting nearly a month away, the annual Jackson Hole symposium - already a highly anticipated event for investors, took on added significance. Many investors will recall that the last time Powell spoke at Jackson Hole, markets plummeted in the days afterward. Lee and his team argue that this will not be the case this time. Back then, Powell made uber-hawkish comments, and inflation was not on the glide path lower that it is now.
Washington Policy Strategist Tom Block, who has had dealings with Powell in his previous career on Capitol Hill, said the Fed Chair gave "a balanced speech signaling a hold in September and a flexible, data-driven approach to November's decision." Powell mentioned the risks of inadvertently doing "unnecessary harm to the economy," which Block saw as an allusion and a nod to concerns that some FOMC members had raised in the July FOMC minutes.
Newton noted that Fed Fund Futures implies that the market agrees with Block's interpretation of Powell's remarks regarding the likelihood of a pause at the September meeting. But the expectations for no hike in November slipped after the speech. Still, Newton thinks that this week's weaker-than-expected PMI data "very well could have been a tipping point in the endgame of Fed rate hikes."
Aside from the Jackson Hole symposium, the other event we were anticipating at the beginning of this week was Nvidia's (NVDA) quarterly results. Nvidia posted a massive beat last quarter, and on Wednesday evening they did it again, beating on the top and bottom line, raising forecasts for the rest of the year, and announcing a $25 billion stock buyback. And while NVDA shares initially spiked after the results, they failed to spark the broader market rally they did last time. Instead, they later gave back those gains. This did not concern Newton, who said that the pullback "does not take away from the attractiveness of this stock, technically speaking."
Regarding the broader market, Newton argued that "equities have shown initial signs of bottoming out. After three weeks of being down, we saw things like market breadth getting down to levels that were near prior lows. On a daily basis, (QQQ) broke out of a downtrend the other day based on Technology strength, and the S&P did the same on Thursday."
But Newton was quick to temper expectations. "But on the flip side, we're seeing weakness out of Financials, and Healthcare remains a laggard. That's problematic because Healthcare and Financials are number two and three in the S&P. So we do need to get these sectors going."
"It's not going to be all guns a'blazing back to new all-time highs. It's going to take time and we still have some work to do," he said.
One last takeaway from this week's huddle:
Head of Data Science Ken Xuan pointed out that durable goods orders came in stronger if excluding Transportation - which as he put it, "basically means excluding Boeing." Xuan argued that "this suggests PMIs have bottomed." In our view, this has implications for Industrials stocks.