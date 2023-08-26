FS Insight Weekly Roadmap: What's Next for the Market After Jackson Hole?

* After what I would characterize as a rather neutral speech from Fed Chair Jay Powell (with lots of hedging), we are seeing a reversal of the initial dovish interpretation of his comments. Bonds are now selling off, the DXY is rising, and the coins are obviously negatively affected by the prevailing direction of rates. Further, the Fed Funds futures market is now pricing in one additional 25 bps hike at the November meeting. While we will need to see how rates perform for the rest of the day, as of now, we think it is worth being cautious over the weekend in anticipation of continued negative price action during an illiquid trading period.

FS Insight Washington Policy Strategist

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole maintained a middle-of-the road stance that left all options on the table for the next FOMC meetings, as expected.

* No candidate stood out at the first Republican Presidential debate, and former President Trump continues to dominate his GOP rivals in both the polls and the news cycle.

* Congressional staffers continued seeking a way to avoid an October 1 shutdown, with 12 bills - or a Continuing Resolution - needing to be passed when Congress returns after Labor Day.

Wall Street Debrief - Weekly Roundup

Key Takeaways * The S&P 500 inched up 0.82% for the week to close at 4,405.73. The Nasdaq climbed 2.26%, ending the week at 13,590.65. Bitcoin slipped 0.89% to about 25,956.40.

* August continues to challenge equities as rising yields and China woes worry investors.

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech sustained the market's confidence that the FOMC will not raise rates in September.

"Science is the great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition." ~ Adam Smith

August has been a challenging month, and we opened this week with the S&P 500 down around 5% for the month. China's economic woes, rising oil prices, and surging yields here in the U.S. have only added to the challenging seasonality associated with the month of August. Although the market ended up on Friday and slightly higher for the week, Head of Research Tom Lee said he was resigned to August "likely [being] a down month."

At our weekly huddle, Head of Technical Strategy Mark Newton agreed that this was a possibility. "Rates need to back down to support a bullish view for equities," he asserted, while warning that his work did not show rates doing so in the immediate-term. "I think rates are still in a peaking process," he said. "When I look at sentiment, seasonality, Elliott wave, DeMark, all of that - the cycle shows a downward pattern in rates really September and October of this year to next spring or summer."

Yet, Lee said that despite this, now might be the time to begin to add risk - though still "timidly" due to August seasonality. He explained, "Equities are showing early signs of diverging from higher rates." Though he admitted that this might be a case of stock investors sensing rates are about to roll over - a somewhat circular situation, Lee suggested that "the last push higher in rates will not proportionately hit stocks."

Newton couldn't rule out that possibility. "After three weeks of being down, this week's price action has been very good," he admitted.

Another thing Lee pointed out: While yields were surging, the iShares long-term ETF ( TLT ) saw $1.8 billion in outflows in the week preceding this one. "That is a massive liquidation. It's a staggering 5% of TLT's assets," he said, noting that the last time we saw a greater outflow was on March 20, 2020. "And that marked the bottom for stocks," he reminded us.