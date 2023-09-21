Doug Kass: Risk Happens Fast. This Is All About to Get Real

Caution and stock market congestion may lie ahead as interest rates stay higher for longer, while the stock market decline has now assumed a global character. Plus, more lessons from Howard Marks.

"Risk control is still number one at Oaktree. Seventy-plus years ago, UCLA football coach Henry Russell "Red" Sanders said, "Winning isn't everything, it's the only thing." (The saying is also attributed to Vince Lombardi, legendary football coach of the Green Bay Packers.) While I haven't figured out exactly what that phrase means, I'm firmly convinced that for Oaktree, risk control isn't everything; it is the only thing."

 
A tentative Fed Chair has admitted to the uncertainties that I have highlighted repeatedly in my Diary over the last few months.
 
It may no longer matter what a feckless and fatuous Fed's near-term interest rate (policy) intention is -- as bond market participants are doing their own tightening, with the yield on the 10-Year Treasury +43 basis points and the yield on the 30-Year Treasury +49 basis points since the July FOMC meeting.
 
Stated simply, the breakout in the real yield (late yesterday and today) is market unfriendly. And the prospects for this condition to continue well into 2024 could be even more challenging to equities.
 
Assessing the equity risk premium (which, to me, is the foundation of assessing value), with the S&P earnings yield (inverse of the P/E) likely to decline and the risk-free rate of return rising (and staying higher for longer), the odds that we have seen a peak in the S&P Index (which I had at 75%) is increasing.
 
As I have also repeatedly written, short-dated Treasuries provide equity-like returns with limited risk and volatility in these uncertain times. (That uncertainty was admitted to by Chair Powell yesterday afternoon -- but we already know that their forecasts have been wrong footed for several years and that the only certainty is the lack of certainty).
 
We are moving rapidly into a period of slugflation (sluggish economic growth and prickly inflation) unfriendly to our markets.
 
What was essential for money managers to own in the last few years -- an arguably over-owned FAANG + M -- may not thrive in a "higher for longer" interest-rate backdrop.
 
Non-rigorous equity selection without a serious investment process will now become more costly without "the wind of a bull market at our backs" -- and investors better understand what they own and why. Importantly, our calculator (and process) becomes more valuable in answering what the likely reward vs. risk ratio is.
 
Like the $100k forecasts for bitcoin, the many confident forecasts of imminent new highs in the S&P Index will likely fade away.
 
Technically, as previously mentioned I see rollovers and breakdowns everywhere -- with a clear pattern of a head-and-shoulder top in the senior averages -- the S&P Index:

This is all about to get real.
 
I started today's opening missive in my Diary on Real Money Pro with a quote from my pal, Oaktree's Howard Marks.
 
As it relates to today's theme of balancing reward against risk, I also want to end with some more important lessons from Howard:
 
One of my favorite quotes is attributed to Albert Einstein and Yogi Berra, among others: "In theory, there is no difference between theory and practice. In practice, there is." If markets are efficient and securities are always priced correctly, there can be no value in active investing. The truth is that many active managers, especially in developed market equities, have failed to demonstrate the ability to add value, or to add enough value to justify their management fees. This is largely why index funds were created and why a significant amount of equity capital has migrated to index and passive investing in recent decades.

And yet, I firmly believe there are times when the markets are overpriced and times when they're underpriced. There are also times when particular markets or sectors are overpriced or underpriced relative to others. In these instances, some securities can be priced too high or too low, and thus some positions on the risk curve can offer better bargains than others.

The theory assumes investors are rational and objective, but psychological excesses violate that assumption. Take, for example, the investment environment during the Global Financial Crisis. As I described in my July memo Taking the Temperature, in late 2008, investors were so worried about a financial sector meltdown that they panicked and sold securities aggressively as their prices collapsed. Excessive risk aversion causes the risk/return line to steepen (increasing the return for each incremental unit of risk borne) and perhaps even to curve upward (rendering the compensation for making investments at the risky end of the spectrum disproportionately generous). Thus, in periods of excessive risk aversion, the riskier part of the curve can be the smarter place to be (and in periods when risk bearing is too eagerly embraced, the safer part can offer a superior proposition).­

The last element I want to touch on is what I call "alpha," or individual investing skill. The reason the EMH disdains efforts to beat the market is its conviction that since securities are always priced correctly, the ability to identify bargains to buy and over-pricings to avoid can't exist. Theory's assertion that there's no such thing as mastery of markets implies that no one has the skill to assemble portfolios that outperform. This is why I depict the bell-shaped curves above as symmetrical: In an efficient market, investors can only take what the market gives them.

But I'm convinced the potential to improve on that through skill does exist in some markets and some people. Investors who possess alpha have the ability to alter the shape of the distributions in the graphs above so that they're not symmetrical, in that the portion of the distribution representing the less desirable outcomes is smaller than the portion representing the better ones. In fact, that's what alpha really means: Investors with alpha can go into a market and, by applying their skill, access the upside potential offered in that market without taking on all the downside risk. In my memo What Really Matters? (November 2022), I said the key characteristic of superior investing is asymmetry - having more upside than downside. Alpha enables exceptional investors to modify the probability distributions such that they are biased toward the positive, resulting in superior risk-adjusted returns.

If alpha is the ability to earn return without taking fully commensurate risk, investors possessing it can do so by either reducing risk while giving up less return or by increasing potential return with a less-than-commensurate increase in risk. In other words, skill can enable some investors to outperform by emphasizing aggressiveness and some by emphasizing defensiveness. The choice between these approaches depends on the type of alpha an investor possesses: Is it the ability to produce stunning returns with tolerable risk, or the ability to produce good returns with minimal risk? Almost no investors possess both forms of alpha, and most possess neither. Investors who lack alpha shouldn't expect to be able to produce either version of asymmetry - that is, to be able to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. However, most believe they do have it.

The proper choice between the two approaches - fewer losers or more winners - depends on each investor's skill, return aspiration, and risk tolerance. As with many of the things I discuss, there's no right answer here. Just a choice.

At the time of publication, Kass was short SPY calls, puts.

