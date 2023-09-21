Doug Kass: Risk Happens Fast. This Is All About to Get Real

"Risk control is still number one at Oaktree. Seventy-plus years ago, UCLA football coach Henry Russell "Red" Sanders said, "Winning isn't everything, it's the only thing." (The saying is also attributed to Vince Lombardi, legendary football coach of the Green Bay Packers.) While I haven't figured out exactly what that phrase means, I'm firmly convinced that for Oaktree, risk control isn't everything; it is the only thing." -- Howard Marks, Fewer Losers, or More Winners?

tentative Fed Chair has admitted to the uncertainties that I have highlighted repeatedly in my Diary over the last few months.

It may no longer matter what a feckless and fatuous Fed's near-term interest rate (policy) intention is -- as bond market participants are doing their own tightening, with the yield on the 10-Year Treasury +43 basis points and the yield on the 30-Year Treasury +49 basis points since the July FOMC meeting.

Stated simply, the breakout in the real yield (late yesterday and today) is market unfriendly. And the prospects for this condition to continue well into 2024 could be even more challenging to equities.

Assessing the equity risk premium (which, to me, is the foundation of assessing value), with the S&P earnings yield (inverse of the P/E) likely to decline and the risk-free rate of return rising (and staying higher for longer), the odds that we have seen a peak in the S&P Index (which I had at 75%) is increasing.

As I have also repeatedly written, short-dated Treasuries provide equity-like returns with limited risk and volatility in these uncertain times. (That uncertainty was admitted to by Chair Powell yesterday afternoon -- but we already know that their forecasts have been wrong footed for several years and that the only certainty is the lack of certainty).

We are moving rapidly into a period of slugflation (sluggish economic growth and prickly inflation) unfriendly to our markets.

What was essential for money managers to own in the last few years -- an arguably over-owned FAANG + M -- may not thrive in a "higher for longer" interest-rate backdrop.

Non-rigorous equity selection without a serious investment process will now become more costly without "the wind of a bull market at our backs" -- and investors better understand what they own and why. Importantly, our calculator (and process) becomes more valuable in answering what the likely reward vs. risk ratio is.

Like the $100k forecasts for bitcoin, the many confident forecasts of imminent new highs in the S&P Index will likely fade away.