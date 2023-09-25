2 Market Questions, 2 Very Different Answers

Note: Monday is Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, a holiday I observe. Therefore there will be no column on Tuesday, September 26. My next column will be Wednesday, September 27. For those who observe, have an easy fast.

Long-time readers will know that I am a big fan of contrarian investing. I spend a great deal of time focusing on sentiment because I believe that when the boat is loaded on one side we are more like to go back the other way than capsize.

In the last week or two I have been fussing a lot over sentiment because it nags at me that the market still feels relatively complacent. In August, folks were quite quick to turn bearish. Just look how fast the Investors Intelligence bulls went from 57% (the highest in nearly two years!) to 43%. As of a week ago the reading still hovered at 48%, which just seems odd to me.

It is possible -- even likely -- that when we get this week's report (Wednesday) we will discover that folks threw in that towel and the bulls are back near the August reading of 43%.

Late in the week I noticed something, though: Even though so many were (finally) getting bearish, there was almost near-unanimity that there would be a year-end rally. It's almost as if it is written in stone to these folks that there will be a year-end rally.

So this weekend, in addition to doing my regular Saturday Twitter poll where I query what the next 100 points for the S&P 500 will be, I decided to ask if folks expect a year-end rally. The first question yielded, as we would expect, a skew to the downside with 44% looking for "up" while 56% were looking for "down." As an aside, week to week is a coin toss but overall this poll is not contrary -- my Twitter followers tend to be correct.

As for the second question, I discovered the culprit of my sense that there was still much complacency out there -- 67% expect a year-end rally. That's pretty definitive, wouldn't you say? There was something else about this week's polling. The first poll tends to have around 3,000 respondents each weekend, which is essentially where it came in this week.

The second poll, which I decided to do about an hour after I sent out the first, so the response time was cut by about an hour, had nearly 4,000 voters. It's as if the year-end rally folks are quite confident in a year-end rally but more hesitant in the shorter term.

As for Friday's selloff, it came late in the day so breadth was mostly flat on the day and the new lows did not expand. The Russell 2000 has been down six straight days, and only green three days in September. It's hard for me to imagine it doesn't see a short-term rally this week. There is support not far below as well as a gap to fill.

Finally, a few weeks ago I wrote about the head-and-shoulders top that was developing in the S&P. At the time I noted it was almost as if it came out of a textbook. To add to the short-term sentiment, let me note -- anecdotally of course -- that when I opened up Google to search for something on my iPad this weekend the first story it fed me was: Head and Shoulders top in the S&P confirmed.