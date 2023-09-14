2 Indexes Violate Support and an Indicator Turns Bearish

Here's what's changing in the market and what to make of it.

While the market digests the latest PPI numbers, let's take a spin around the charts and data.

Of significance from Wednesday's session, and discussed below, two index charts closed below their respective support levels. This now leaves the near-term trends on the charts a mix of bullish, bearish and neutral projections. Cumulative market breadth weakened, leaving all the advance/decline lines in bearish patterns.

Meanwhile, a contrarian indicator has changed to bearish from neutral. 

We cannot conclude, based on the evidence, that the current correction has seen its lows established.

Two Indexes Violate Support

Chart Source: Bloomberg

On the charts, the major equity indexes closed mixed Wednesday with negative NYSE and Nasdaq internals on higher volume.

Most closed near their lows of the day as the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 posted gains and the rest declined.

The charts saw the MidCap 400 and Russell 2000 (see above) close below support. This leaves only the Nasdaq Composite in an uptrend with the DJIA, Dow Jones Transports and Midcap 400 bearish and the rest neutral.

Cumulative market breadth also weakened as the NYSE advance/decline line shifted back to bearish as is the case for the All Exchange and Nasdaq.

No stochastic signals were generated.

Detrended Rydex Ratio Turns Bearish From Neutral

The data remain largely neutral with one exception.

The McClellan Overbought/Oversold Oscillators are still neutral (All Exchange: -30.83 NYSE: -30.13 and Nasdaq: -31.97).

The percentage of S&P 500 issues trading above their 50-day moving averages (contrarian indicator) slipped to 32%, staying neutral.

The Open Insider Buy/Sell Ratio rose to 47.8%, staying neutral as well.

However, the detrended Rydex Ratio (contrarian indicator) is now bearish versus its previous neutral status rising to 1.04% as the leveraged ETF traders appear to be "buying the dip." We view it as another cautionary signal.

The detrended Rydex Ratio is 1.04 (bearish)

Leveraged ETF sentiment (contrarian indicator) is 19.7% and neutral.

This week's AAII Bear/Bull Ratio (contrarian indicator) dipped to 0.93, also staying neutral.

The new Investors Intelligence Bear/Bull Ratio (contrary indicator) remains neutral at 48.3%.

S&P 500 Overvalued

The forward 12-month consensus earnings estimate from Bloomberg for the S&P 500 has dropped to $232.54 per share. With its forward P/E multiple at 19.2x and still well above the "rule of 20" ballpark fair value at 15.8x, it continues to leave little room for error.

The S&P's forward earnings yield is 5.21%.

The 10-Year Treasury yield closed lower at 4.25%. Support is 4.12% with resistance at 4.32%.

Bottom Line

As we digest the PPI report, we continue to view the weak charts and market breadth combined with overvaluation cautiously for the near term until such evidence is presented to suggest otherwise. Until then, we are evaluating positions on a case-by-case basis while also honoring sell signals.

Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the "+Follow" next to my byline to this article.

At the time of publication, Ortmann had no positions in any securities mentioned.

TAGS: Markets | Stocks | Technical Analysis | U.S. Equity | Indexes

More from Markets

Uncomfortable CPI, Inflation Bogeymen, Arm IPO, Trading Apple and Berkshire

Stephen Guilfoyle

As Apple tries to find a bottom, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, a major shareholder, traded at record highs both on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Economic Uncertainty Leads to a Muddled and Messy Market

James "Rev Shark" DePorre

While many economists are optimistic, some of the news hitting individuals is very sobering.

Market Faces a Conundrum: How Do You Get a Good Rally Without a Key Ingredient?

Helene Meisler

Several statistics right now give me pause. But at least the Utes are on a roll..

We're Stuck in Slow and Gloomy September Seasonality

James "Rev Shark" DePorre

Small-caps have been struggling for a very long time, but most investors probably don't realize how long it has been.

Real Money's message boards are strictly for the open exchange of investment ideas among registered users. Any discussions or subjects off that topic or that do not promote this goal will be removed at the discretion of the site's moderators. Abusive, insensitive or threatening comments will not be tolerated and will be deleted. Thank you for your cooperation. If you have questions, please contact us here.

CANCEL
SUBMIT

Email sent

Thank you, your email to has been sent successfully.

DONE

Oops!

We're sorry. There was a problem trying to send your email to .
Please contact customer support to let us know.

DONE

Please Join or Log In to Email Our Authors.

Email Real Money's Wall Street Pros for further analysis and insight