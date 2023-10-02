Trading Coinbase Is More Than Just a Flip of the Coin

Coinbase Global (COIN) rallied early Monday on news of winning a license in Singapore, but those gains are fading. Let's take a step back and look at the charts and indicators of COIN.

In this daily bar chart of COIN, below, I can see that prices are trading between two key moving average lines - above the rising 200-day line but below the 50-day line. The trading volume has been lighter than "normal" in the past two months.

The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has declined from the middle of July and tells me that sellers of COIN have been more aggressive than buyers. The trend-following Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero line and tells us that the trend is weak.

In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of COIN, below, I see a "problematic" picture. Prices are testing the slightly rising 40-week moving average line. The weekly trading volume has been contracting the past three months and that is not a positive development.

The weekly OBV line shows me a high in July followed by some uneven weakness. The MACD oscillator is close to the zero line.

In this daily Point and Figure chart of COIN, below, I can see a potential upside price target in the $99 area but there is a "chunk" of overhead resistance to overcome to reach that price target.

In this weekly Point and Figure chart of COIN, below, I can see a potential downside price target in the $55 area.

Bottom line strategy: My overall opinion of the charts of COIN are not positive and I see the risk is for lower prices in the weeks ahead. Avoid the long side of COIN.