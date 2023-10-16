The Forever War, Labor Strikes, Fed, Earnings, Charting Small-Caps, Week Ahead

Partly cloudy, with a chance of rain. That's what "they" seem to say when the weather is less than predictable. It has become difficult to consider the range of possible to probable business, economic, and (geo) political outcomes as the variation of input has become considerably more complicated in a week's time. One must weigh a number of unknowns concerning the war in Israel, and the potential that this war's tentacles might reach out and touch something off somewhere else.

Even if truly contained (unknowable), there has been and will continue to be a tremendous loss of life. Then there will be the expected expenditure of borrowed treasure. Aftermath? The results, intended or not of geopolitical decisions made now, will not... can not be known for some time. There will be pain. There will be anguish. These things we do know.

A week ago, the Hamas terrorist organization launched a highly complex, quite barbaric, multi-pronged attack on the nation-state of Israel. The attack appeared to be largely focused upon unsuspecting civilians. Large numbers of women and children were among the victims that first day, the Saturday before last. Many women and children were among the 150 plus (?) hostages that were taken for use as either political capital or as human shields. Americans, as well as nationals from nations not central to the events, were among those murdered and among those taken.

The Israeli Defense Forces had been taken by complete surprise. The Israeli military is professional. They have to be. The IDF launched a bombardment of Gaza in almost immediate response. Israel's security cabinet formally declared war on Hamas. They had little choice. Israel has also cut off supplies of electricity, food and necessities to Gaza in an attempt to pressure those holding civilians against their will. The Hezbollah terrorist organization has taken advantage and launched harassing mortar fire from across the Lebanese border into northern Israel. There are now thousands of dead. Thousands of wounded.

Human Conditions

The greatest of apes. Most creatures are not so burdened. With intelligence come the abilities to love, to hate, and to remember. From the outset, there has been concern that Iranian forces had helped train and plan this attack as the complexity of the multiple assaults launched imply a certain level of sophistication unseen from this particular group. Iran had already been known to support Hezbollah in Lebanon going as far back as the early 1980's. That brings me back to the first time I ever lost a friend to terrorism. Innocence lost. We thought we only had to worry about Warsaw Pact capabilities and tactics. 06:20 hours 23 October 1983 Beirut local time.

I, fortunately, was not in Lebanon that day, but I had friends that were less fortunate. I had made a close friend in infantry school. Very nice kid. Maybe the nicest. Bought his own broom so that he could sweep the barracks when they were sloppy, even if the supplies closet was locked for weekend liberty. He passed on that day. He was 19. Almost cried when I saw his name in the newspaper. I had another friend who was "lucky" enough to get away that day with several broken bones.

I wrote "23 October 83, Never Forgive, Never Forget" on my helmet, and every helmet I wore for the rest of my time as a US Marine. I was a teenager. I did boot camp at 17. I understood that we had lost something. I am not sure at that age that I truly understood the difference between these "enemies" who apparently existed in some deep state of hatred... aiming at military and/or non-military targets. Of course many years later, as a professional trader, and not as a service member, my number of friends lost to terrorism would rise exponentially, and I would ultimately find myself wearing the colors of our nation once again after a very long break in service.

I found it hard to believe, in October of 1983, as a kid... that anyone would hate enough to target unarmed Marines on a peacekeeping mission. I found it almost impossible to believe that people could hate innocent unknowns enough to kill indiscriminately and en masse in September of 2001. I find it unfathomable to believe that anyone could hate non-violent, non-military, literal neighbors enough in 2023 to kill those people and also still have it still in them to target and kill their literal neighbors' children. No, I don't. I can not understand.

Realities

There is now a state of war between Israel and Hamas. This is factual. The Israeli armed forces have warned the people of northern Gaza of what they plan. Those people have been asked to evacuate. The IDF will have to invade shortly in an effort to try to both remove the existing threat to Israeli border sovereignty and to try to find (alive) the hostages that have been taken. The IDF has done so while actively striking at perceived military targets. Hamas has asked the civilians of that area to shelter in place. This puts those individuals in an increased state of danger and will almost certainly force increased human suffering among non-combatants.

It is unrealistic to expect that the Israeli military will not defend Israelis. They will seek complete destruction of the threat still posed by Hamas from that corner of their neighborhood. In doing so, there will certainly be collateral losses. Especially if a large percentage of the civilian population is encouraged to stay put. I don't have an answer for that. Iran could be a problem. That said, Iran, on Sunday, claimed that they will not become involved in this war and that Hamas could defend themselves. Can Iran be trusted? Does that mean that they know something ominous? If Hezbollah increases its participation in escalating the chaos, forcing Israeli Defense Forces to form what would constitute a second defensive front, then one could rationally judge that Iran is probably choosing to, at a minimum, not de-escalate the situation.

The Saudis matter here a great deal. There has been considerable movement in recent years towards a "normalization" of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The governments and populations of Iran (Shia) and Saudi Arabia (Sunni) are primarily of different religious sects and have been notorious rivals, even within OPEC. There are those that believe that this attack by Hamas was meant to force Israel to respond so that there would be substantial Palestinian casualties. Thus, putting the Saudis in a difficult position in hopes that they might back away from improving relations with Israel.

Of course, war in the Middle East almost always means increased oil prices. Regardless of whom the combatants are. We saw that last week. Of course, geopolitical instability means that a greater allocation of capital will likely head for safe haven. That's why US Treasury debt securities and gold did not fall out of bed last week. We've seen some early unwind of that "safety dance" through the wee hours this Monday morning.

US Treasury yields were volatile last week, but really moved sideways over the five days, despite some rather warmish inflationary data for the month of September, despite some absolutely anemic auction results for several of the US Treasury's higher profile debt instruments, and despite the simply shocking spike in one year inflation expectations that came out of the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment survey for October.

The Week Past

There had been a lot to take in coming into last week, even if there had not been a large terrorist attack in Israel. Last week began with markets still trying to make sense of the BLS September Employment Report that appeared to show tremendous job creation in one of its two surveys. The fact that almost none of the other data within the report seemed to suggest such labor market strength adds to the overall condition of uncertainty.

The only logical take-away there might be that individuals, through financial hardship, had been forced to take on multiple jobs. Oh, and we in the US... still do not have a Speaker of the House of Representatives with the "next" possibility for a government shutdown due to lack of funds looming in about a month's time.

The UAW strike against Ford Motor (F) , General Motors (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) continues as both sides appear to have become entrenched. Hormel Foods (HRL) has agreed in contract to the "largest wage increase in the company's history for its workers." Oh, and on Friday, CNBC reported that pharmacy staff from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) were laying out the groundwork for a labor strike of some kind. There is also talk that perhaps some CVS Health (CVS) employees might end up joining any walkout.

From a macroeconomic perspective, the week was not really all that busy. There was however, a somewhat warmer than expected September PPI report that was followed by an also somewhat warmer than expected September CPI report. There was in addition to that, a weak auction of US Three Year Notes followed by a weak auction of US Ten Year Notes, followed by a weak auction of US Thirty Year Bonds. You know what happens when dealers hold far more US paper than they really expected or even wanted to? If there is no global flight to safe haven, they lose money and interest rates rise.

The macro might have been slow, but the Fed was busy, and will be even busier this week than last. US central bankers were out in force last week and most of the talk in the aggregate... leaned towards backing away from the hawkish rhetoric of recent months. Most Fed officials are starting to publicly take a "wait and see" approach and let the expectation for a "lag effect" between the implementation of policy and its real feel on Main Street drag on economic activity.

Tis The Season

Third quarter earnings season finally got underway last week with a few of the large banks and some other firms from different industries reporting. The few banks that did check in beat expectations as have most of the other early reporters. The banks that we did hear from seem to have had to set aside increased, but smaller provisions for credit losses than had been feared.

As regular readers know, I use FactSet as my "go to" guide on earnings. This week, there has been a large jump in consensus. According to FactSet, with 6% of the S&P 500 having reported, third quarter earnings expectations for the S&P 500 are now seen at a blended (results & expectations) growth rate of 0.4%, up huge from -0.3% a week ago. Revenue growth is now seen at 1.9% year over year, which is up from 1.7% last week.

Analysts generally still have high hopes for the fourth quarter for the S&P 500, but it's still coming in steadily. The consensus for the final quarter of 2023 is for earnings growth of 7.6%, down from 7.8% last week, and down from 8.3% two weeks ago. Fourth quarter revenue growth is expected to print at growth of 4.0%, up from growth of 3.9% last week, and up from 3.7% two weeks ago. This implies a still growing expectation for a tougher environment for margin.

Still, that fourth quarter boost would, according to consensus, take the full calendar year of 2023 into positive territory at earnings growth of 0.9%, which is in line with last week, on revenue growth of 2.4% (also in-line). CY2024 is expected to be much better - assuming that recession is avoided - with earnings growth of 12.2% and revenue growth of 5.6%. I am having a hard time putting a lot of faith in that one. That said, it's not like I've never been off on my timing.

Currently, the S&P 500 trades at 18.1 times twelve months' forward looking earnings, up from 17.7 times just a week ago. This is now precisely in the middle of the S&P's five year average of 18.7 times and the S&P 500's ten year average of 17.5 times.

Marketplace

For the past week, the S&P 500 still managed a gain of 0.45%, despite giving back 0.5% on Friday. The S&P 500 closed last week up 12.72% year to date. The Nasdaq Composite gave up just 0.18% last week after suffering a loss of 1.23% on Friday alone. This changed the entire week for that index. That put the Nasdaq Composite up 28.1% for 2023. The higher tech, more narrowly focused Nasdaq 100 closed up 0.15% last week after a similar-sized tumble on Friday. The Nasdaq 100 remains up a quite impressive 37.07% year to date.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was our leader for the day on Friday, but in the wrong direction. That index surrendered 0.64% over the past week, after dropping sharply (-2.7%) on Friday. The "SOX" now stands up 36.37% for the year.

That leaves us with the Russell 2000. The small-cap index had another tough week, giving up a nasty 1.48% for the week past, after losing 0.84% on Friday. The Russell 2000 now stands down 2.36% year to date. Other equity indexes of note that closed in the red for the past week, were the KBW Bank Index (-0.39%), the Dow Transports (-1.76%), and the S&P Small Cap 600 (-1.0%). The Dow Industrials squeezed out a winning week, gaining 0.79% over the five day period.

Six of the eleven S&P sector-select SPDR ETFs shaded red on Friday, but nine of those eleven funds ended the week in the green. As I am sure you all expected, Energy (XLE) led the way last week, at +4.5%, far more due to the war than it would be to Exxon Mobil's (XOM) announced intention to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) . The Utilities (XLU) rallied for 3.58% on the week as the REITs (XLRE) gained 2.32%. Discretionaries (XLY) were the big loser, down 1.02%.

Quick Charts

The S&P 500 took back its 21-day EMA (exponential moving average) early last week and failed to hold that line into the weekend, as it's daily MACD (moving average convergence divergence) improved and it's reading for Relative Strength moved into neutral territory.

The Nasdaq Composite took back not only its 21-day EMA early last week, but also it's far more important 50-day SMA (simple moving average) by midweek. Unfortunately, however, the index gave up both of those lines on Friday. As with the S&P 500, the daily MACD looks better than it did and Relative Strength remains neutral as it has for most of the past two weeks.

Small Cap Alert

Readers will note that as the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) , which we'll use as a proxy for the Russell 2000, faces an almost imminent "death cross" (The 50-day SMA crossing below the 200-day SMA).

Here, readers will also see much weaker postures for both the daily MACD and Relative Strength than they'll see for the above indexes. Early last week, the S&P Small Cap 600 (pictured below) did suffer exactly that...

The Week Ahead...

Again, as there has been, there remains a lot on our collective plate this week. Stay focused. Stay skinny. Stay nimble.

- The Geopolitical

This is the area of heightened economic and market risk entering the new week, not to mention actual physical risk to millions. Israel. Gaza. Lebanon. Ukraine. Russia. North Korea. Taiwan. All of these are regions experiencing either active combat or a forced, ongoing, heightened state of tactical defense. Palestinian news agency WAFA reported over the weekend that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas had been critical of Hamas. That's a positive.

The FBI's Christopher Wray warned that his agency has been sharing intelligence with state and local law enforcement agencies and that Hamas or other terrorist groups could "exploit the conflict to call on their supporters to conduct attacks on our own (US) soil." That's certainly not a positive.

- The Political

Most importantly, the US still does not have a Speaker of the House and remains very close to a legislative and fiscal state of impotence. The federal government will run out of bread on or about November 17th. We need to see real urgency, not just to keep the lights on, and fund allies fighting wars on different continents, but we have to check the congressional recklessness that caused inflation to last far longer than did the imbalances in supply and demand that provoked their complete loss of fiscal discipline in the first place.

- The Fed

The Fed will be out in force yet again this week. I currently have 18 public appearances by Fed officials this coming week on my radar... and as you and I both know, a few more always find their way out of the woodwork. The appearances will be headlined by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, both on Thursday. Before we get there, however, the Fed will release its Beige Book, which is an anecdotal collection of economic conditions from across the Fed's twelve regional districts on Wednesday afternoon.

As Sunday night slowly melts into Monday morning, I see that market pricing in a 92% probability for no rate change on November 1st, and a 66% likelihood that the FOMC is done raising rates for this year. These markets are also pricing in a 56% probability that the Fed starts cutting rates by June 12th, which according to these markets would be the first of three 25 basis point rate cuts in 2024.

- Macro Attack

This will be a considerably more active week for the release of macroeconomic data than was last week. The highlights will be September Retail Sales and Industrial Production on Tuesday. Nearly as important would be the release of September Housing Starts and Building Permits on Wednesday and September Existing Home Sales on Thursday.

In addition, the New York Fed will release the Empire State Manufacturing Index on Monday and the Philadelphia Fed will release what is arguably the most important regional manufacturing based survey in the country on Thursday. The US Treasury Department will auction off $13B worth of Twenty Year Bonds on Wednesday afternoon as well.

Expect the Atlanta Fed to revise their GDPNow model for the third quarter economic growth on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

- Corporate

Traders won't have a lot of corporate events to contend with this week outside of earnings releases. That said, Q3 earnings season will start to heat up in earnest this week.

After what will be a quiet Monday, Bank of America (BAC) , Goldman Sachs (GS) , Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) , and Lockheed Martin (LMT) will report on Tuesday. Wednesday will bring with it performance numbers from Morgan Stanley (MS) , Procter & Gamble (PG) , Lam Research (LRCX) , Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) . The week cools off a bit after that, as we hear from AT&T (T) , and Union Pacific (UNP) on Thursday and then American Express (AXP) and (SLB) , the former Schlumberger on Friday.

In addition, both Lululemon (LULU) and Hubbell (HUBB) will join the S&P 500 prior to the opening bell on Wednesday morning as Organon (OGN) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) are deleted. As for Activision, the deletion is due to the firm's expected acquisition by Microsoft (MSFT) .

Economics (All Times Eastern)

08:30 - Empire State Manufacturing Index (Oct): Expecting -6.1, Last 1.9.

The Fed (All Times Eastern)

10:30 - Speaker: Philadelphia Fed Pres. Patrick Harker.

16:30 - Speaker: Philadelphia Fed Pres. Patrick Harker.

Today's Earnings Highlights (Consensus EPS Expectations)

Before the Open: (SCHW) (.74)

After the Close: (ELS) (.72)

