In this daily bar chart of CME, below, I can see that prices have been making a basing pattern for much of the past year. Prices have made higher lows in May/June and rallied above the April highs to establish an uptrend. CME trades above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the rising 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows us a bullish move from December with traders being more aggressive buyers than sellers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is above the zero line in bullish territory but correcting recently.

In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of CME, below, I can see that prices have made a base pattern since the middle of 2022. Prices have rallied above the positively sloped 40-week moving average line. The weekly OBV line made a low in last October and a higher low in June, telling me that buyers of CME are more aggressive than sellers. The MACD oscillator is in a bullish alignment above the zero line now.

In this daily Point and Figure chart of CME, below, I can see a nearby price target in the $219 area.

In this weekly Point and Figure chart of CME, below, I used a five-box reversal filter. Here the software suggests a price target in the $275 area.

Bottom line strategy: I started my career in the commodity markets when the CME was a private club of sorts. Futures exchanges made their money on volume and it seems to me that some investors with a forward view of things are betting that activity is going to increase on the CME. Traders could go long CME around $200, risking to $192. The $219 and then the $275 area are my price targets.