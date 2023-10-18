What Do I Want to Hear About From Tesla? Um, How About Its Thoughts on Lithium

While others may be focused on Tesla's earnings after the close, I'm curious what the electric vehicle leader has to say about the lithium industry as a whole.
Stocks quotes in this article: TSLA, NFLX

Tesla (TSLA) reports its third-quarter results after the closing bell here on Wednesday. I find the timing slightly ironic because I spent the last two days kicking around rocks and exploring potential lithium mines in South Dakota. While talking to some of the geologists, you hear a different story than that of the broader medium.

Industry change comes slowly, mainly when we discuss future advancements or techniques in mining lithium. That is a bit troubling.

Even more troubling is our reliance on and need for lithium from beyond our borders.

The good news is we can remedy one while the other simply requires time. There is lithium production available in the United States. It is not only in the ground but also sometimes discarded as waste. We may need to wait for new and improved methodologies of mining, but domestically, we can get closer to lithium independence.

I will be curious to hear what Tesla has to say about the lithium industry as a whole much more than the car business. The information I want to see will likely be buried in subtext, but I will dig through the report to see if what the salt-of-the-Earth geologists are telling me matches what we hear from one of the biggest players in the lithium world.

Most of the headlines likely will gravitate to Netflix (NFLX) . As the continued crackdown on password sharing hits the biggest markets we should see an increase in paying subscribers. Sure, some folks are likely frustrated by the change, but how many will cancel compared to those adding a subscription so they can continue watching and chilling?

Although the writers' strike may have an impact on the recent quarter, the street will likely focus on the company's projections, including new content. With a rough quarter that has seen the company lose 25% of its market value, the bulls would welcome some good news.

Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the "+Follow" next to my byline to this article.

At the time of publication, Byrne had no positions in the stocks mentioned.

TAGS: Investing | Stocks | Trading | Media | Metals & Mining | Movie Production | Television Production/Distribution | Real Money | Earnings Preview | Commodities | Electric Vehicles

