We're Hearing Cries of a Correction. But Is This Really Just a Dip?

Let's talk about the state of the market. Are we experiencing a dip, or is this the beginning of something bigger?

The S&P 500 has been in a bullish trend since last fall, from October 2022 through July 2023. Over that nine-month stretch, the index fought the Fed and won, gaining about 31%.

At the start of August, stocks began to sell off. As of Wednesday's close, the large-cap index has surrendered about 4% for the month.

August has been characterized by the bulls' inability to hold gains (arrows). This is evidence that institutions are selling into rallies. This type of price action is frustrating, as intraday gains that seemed easy to hold in previous months keep slipping away.

Charts by TradeStation

Although this type of price action is annoying for bulls, it should expected. Few predicted at the start of the year that the S&P 500 would gain about 15% by mid-August, despite Fed tightening. Some profit-taking was always likely.

The decline seems less threatening when we zoom out to view the rally in its entirety. In fact, the rally appears very much intact. From this vantage point, a major area of support becomes visible. There is a convergence of three potential barriers forming between 4125 and 4181.

The bad news is, support is about 200 points away. Our current pullback probably hasn't run its course.

The good news is, if the price does reach that area, it'll create a low-risk, high-reward trading scenario.

The first obstacle is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire rally (point A).

The second obstacle is the rally's bullish trendline (green). Note the proximity to the Fib retracement (point B).

The third obstacle is the S&P 500's 200-day moving average (red). Notice how closely this moving average matches the rally's trendline (point C).

Here's the Game Plan

If the S&P 500 nears this confluence of support, by falling close to the 4200 level, we'll buy. Preferably, we'll use intermediate term (SPY) calls.

If the price then continues to fall, breaking through obstacles A, B, and C, we'll immediately exit the trade for what should be a minimal loss.

If we enter and the price doesn't break all three barriers, then we'll have a good problem on our hands -- how to manage this winning trade?

A lot has to happen before we arrive at that point, but we've already covered the two most important parts of the setup -- the entry, and risk management.

Everyone wants to talk about profits, but first we have to put ourselves in a position to win.