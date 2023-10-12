The Market's Three-Legged Stool of Fear Has Come Down a Bit

Let's talk sentiment, because that is what seems to have changed in the last 24-48 hours. It is my belief that since the bonds have lifted and yields are now flat on the month (yes, they are flat on the month) folks feel a bit better. Just a bit.

Think about it, the three-legged stool of fear from September was energy, yields and the dollar. Energy has certainly come down. In fact, a funny thing is that I don't hear anyone recommending energy anymore, whereas a month ago that was all anyone wanted to own. Imagine that.

Then there are the bonds. Since that Daily Sentiment Indicator (DSI) got to single digits, the bonds have been rallying and yields have been falling. And we're even getting folks interpreting the Fed speakers as preferring to pause or "near the end" of the hiking cycle. They might have said the same thing weeks ago and it was interpreted as bearish for bonds, but that's markets.

The buck has backed off, although it has not cracked quite the way I would have liked to see, but I do think for the time being rallies ought to be sold there.

I can see the minor change in sentiment in the International Securities Exchange's call/put ratio. Prior to Tuesday it had been under 1.0 for 20 of 21 trading days. That's what made the 21-day moving average go all the way to just over .90. In the last two days the readings have been over 1.0 with Wednesday's reading the highest since Aug. 31. So the good news is folks are getting a wee bit more bullish and that has turned the ISE's 21-daily moving average upward.

The CBOE's put/call ratio hasn't fallen that much, but you can see the 10-day moving average has finally rolled over enough that you can see it.

Since there is always a fly in the ointment, let me note that the Investors Intelligence bulls jumped six points this week to 48.6%. That's a lot. I do not want to see this survey back in the mid-50s quickly. I would consider that bearish.

You know what else has changed? No one is screaming hysterically about the utilities anymore. Not one guest on financial television is asked about them as they were just over a week ago when we had what I thought was capitulation. But the Utes are now up about 7%, since that low and nearing some resistance and in this market no one wants to be a pig, so I'd look for a stalling out or a back off from resistance.

One final little tidbit is that the Transports have been green for four-straight days. I know it doesn't sound like a lot but they haven't had such a winning streak since early June. That's quite a change.

A pullback in the next few days would probably temper some of the recent bullishness, as I drew in on the chart of Russell 2000 fund (IWM) yesterday.

NOTE: I am taking a few days off as my mother is coming to visit. Perhaps we will get some market pearls from her. My next column will be Monday, Oct. 16.