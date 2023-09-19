The Most Important Fed Meeting Ever (Not. But Still, Pay Attention)

Would calling this week's Fed meeting the biggest one ever be an exaggeration?
Probably. But it's still important. Let me explain why, and what to watch for.
The hyperbolic media is making this meeting out to be a bit more critical than it should be. Could we possibly glean some changes in Fed policy just from the statement alone? Perhaps, but with the Fed Funds Futures not expecting a move at all (odds on a pause on rate hikes is at 99%, basically a slam dunk) the attention will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the accompanying press conference. The better action is in November and December, where the markets are looking for a rate hike. Further out into 2024, in June, the futures market is looking for the first rate cut. It may not happen at all in 2024, but all scenarios are on the table.
Let's decipher a little of what we could hear and see, and then see how the market might take that position. The data has been weak in some areas, strong in others. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for growth this quarter is about 4.9%, a very strong quarter of performance. Further, this growth has not been driven mostly by inflation, which is something we saw happen during the first half of the year. That's a positive sign, as productivity levels are up and that is a good driver of non-inflationary economic growth. Interest rates remain high and for good reason: Just last week inflation numbers were released and project to being way too high. While we could agree the Fed's work of higher short-term rates has brought down inflation sharply, it is still not to their 2% target and until then we can count on higher rates for the foreseeable future.
The committee will present new projections on inflation, gross domestic product, the Fed Funds and employment on Wednesday. It is here that we need to examine how aggressive the committee members might be and how much they will upgrade the economy and see Fed Funds in 2024. This last piece will be critical to markets, if they do not see cuts coming, then the markets will surely be disappointed. If cuts are suddenly on the table, the markets will be pleased, volatility will drop and we may see a good run higher into the end of the month. Seasonal trends are currently bearish, but with some positive wording and expectations this week from the Fed, that could turn on a dime.
Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the "+Follow" next to my byline to this article.
I'm game for this fantasy sports stock, as it's the leader of the pack when it comes to online team betting.
Real Money's message boards are strictly for the open exchange of investment ideas among registered users. Any discussions or subjects off that topic or that do not promote this goal will be removed at the discretion of the site's moderators. Abusive, insensitive or threatening comments will not be tolerated and will be deleted. Thank you for your cooperation.
If you have questions, please contact us here.