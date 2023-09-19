The Most Important Fed Meeting Ever (Not. But Still, Pay Attention)

Probably. But it's still important. Let me explain why, and what to watch for.

Let's decipher a little of what we could hear and see, and then see how the market might take that position. The data has been weak in some areas, strong in others. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for growth this quarter is about 4.9%, a very strong quarter of performance. Further, this growth has not been driven mostly by inflation, which is something we saw happen during the first half of the year. That's a positive sign, as productivity levels are up and that is a good driver of non-inflationary economic growth. Interest rates remain high and for good reason: Just last week inflation numbers were released and project to being way too high. While we could agree the Fed's work of higher short-term rates has brought down inflation sharply, it is still not to their 2% target and until then we can count on higher rates for the foreseeable future.

The committee will present new projections on inflation, gross domestic product, the Fed Funds and employment on Wednesday. It is here that we need to examine how aggressive the committee members might be and how much they will upgrade the economy and see Fed Funds in 2024. This last piece will be critical to markets, if they do not see cuts coming, then the markets will surely be disappointed. If cuts are suddenly on the table, the markets will be pleased, volatility will drop and we may see a good run higher into the end of the month. Seasonal trends are currently bearish, but with some positive wording and expectations this week from the Fed, that could turn on a dime.