Johnson & Johnson Raises Its Profit Outlook, but Its Charts Still Don't Impress

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is seeing its stock price rise modestly in premarket trading here on Tuesday after the pharmaceutical and medical device giant raised its 2023 profit forecast while releasing its third-quarter results. Let's check out the charts and indicators of Johnson & Johnson, which I last reviewed on Oct. 5, to see if today's rally is just a pop or the start of something more sustainable.

In this daily bar chart of JNJ, below, I can see that prices have declined sharply in August and September ahead of today's report. JNJ made a low in early October and today we should see a higher being made to establish a short-term uptrend. The trading volume was very heavy in August as prices declined, suggesting that traders and investors voted with their feet. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has declined the past 12 months and tells me that sellers of JNJ have been more aggressive than buyers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero line in sell territory.

In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of JNJ, below, I see a weak picture at this point in time. Prices are trading below the 40-week moving average line. The trading volume does not show a pattern of confidence and the weekly OBV line shows a declining trend, which suggests a significant amount of liquidation (selling). The MACD oscillator is bearish as it stands below the zero line. The $155-$150 area seems to be support for JNJ, but if it breaks in the weeks ahead it will likely precipitate further declines.

In this daily Point and Figure chart of JNJ, below, I can see the software is projecting a downside price target in the $143 area.

In this second Point and Figure chart of JNJ, below, I used weekly price data. Here, too, the software suggests a target in the $143 area.

Bottom line strategy: JNJ could rally to the $162 area in the short term, but the overall chart pattern is not convincing me to recommend the long side of the stock. The charts and indicators could change, but at this point in time I am not a bull. Strength above $176 is needed to turn the charts bullish.