In the Face of Friday Night Fright, 'Mr. Lucky' Gets Palo Alto Networks Right

I wrote to you last Friday and told you a couple things that I had done or was doing. These trades or ideas worked out well. They just as easily could not have.

I had mentioned on Tuesday to Liz Claman's audience at Fox Business that I felt Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was a name to own going forward. In Friday morning's Market Recon, I told readers that I had added to my long position in Palo Alto Networks ahead of a very fishy-looking Friday night earnings release that clearly had rattled Wall Street. The good news is that the stock is up more than 14% in mid-morning trading in New York here on Monday. The bad news might be that the stock on Friday closed down 19% from its high on July 5.

I warned that major companies such as Palo Alto do not usually schedule their quarterly releases and conference calls for Friday nights unless they know that investors are not going to like what they see and hear. I told you that I was concerned. Fortunately, the good far outweighed the bad in that release, and the bad had been more than priced in due to the timing.

That addition was as much in self-defense as anything else. I would love to tell you how smart I felt over the weekend, but the truth is I felt lucky.

The other bit of trading information I let out on Friday was that if Deere & Co. DE broke $406, I would take my profits and get myself out of that name, which it did and which I did. DE closed on Friday with a $397 handle. I am currently flat that name.

Let's dig into the Palo Alto release, shall we?

Palo Alto Networks Reports

On Friday night, Palo Alto released its fiscal fourth-quarter financial results, which encompassed the three months ended July 31. For that quarter, the "best in class" (opinion) cybersecurity firm posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.44 (GAAP EPS: $0.64) on revenue of $1.953 billion. The top-line number missed by just a smidge but was good enough for year-over-year growth of 25.8%. That pace of growth is in line, give or take a percentage point or two, with Palo Alto's past three quarters, which shows consistency. The adjusted bottom-line print easily beat the street's expectations. The lion's share of the net aggregate adjustment made was for stock-based compensation expense of $274.1 million, or $0.86 per share.

Operations

Fourth quarter billings grew 18% to $3.2 billion, which was a small miss. Full-year billings climbed 23% to $9.2 billion. Remaining performance obligation increased 30% year over year to $10.6 billion.

As revenue was growing 25.8%, the cost of that revenue grew 3% to $10.6 billion. This produced total gross profit of $1.447 billion (+36.7%), which left Palo Alto with a GAAP gross profit margin of 74.1%, up from 68.2%.

Broken out by business unit, "subscription and support" posted a gross margin of 72.1% while "product" posted a gross margin of 79.5%.

Operating expenses increased 14.4% to $1.193 billion, leaving GAAP operating income at $253.5 million (up from the year-ago comp of $15.4 million). After accounting for interest and taxes, Palo Alto printed net income of $227.7 million, up from $3.3 million.

Guidance

For its fiscal first quarter, Palo Alto expects to see total billings of $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion, which would be annual growth of 17% to 19%. Palo Alto also sees revenue in a range from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion, which would be good for growth of 19% to 20%, but did fall short of the $1.93 billion that Wall Street had in mind. Finally, the company is looking for Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.15 to $1.17. That was decidedly better than the $1.11 that Wall Street was expecting.

Palo Alto also initiated its full-year guidance for fiscal 2024. For the fiscal year, Palo Alto expects to see total billings of $10.9 billion to $11 billion, which would be annual growth of 19% to 20%. It also sees revenue in a range from $8.15 billion to $8.2 billion, which would be good for growth of 18% to 19%. This is a deceleration, and again, falls short of the $8.38 billion that Wall Street had in mind. Lastly, Palo Alto is looking for full-year adjusted EPS of $5.27 to $5.40. This range again is decisively better than the $4.98 that Wall Street was seeking. Palo Alto also sees a full-year adjusted free cash flow margin of 37% to 38%.

Fundamentals

For the quarter reported, Palo Alto drove operating cash flow of $414.1million, and for the full year completed, it generated operating cash flow of $2.778 billion. Out of that came capex of $37.2 million for the quarter, leaving free cash flow of $376.9 million or adjusted free cash flow of $387.8 million. That was good for an adjusted free cash flow margin of 19.9%. Capex for the full year came to $146.3 million, leaving free cash flow of $2.631 billion or adjusted free cash flow of $2.671 billion. This was good for an adjusted free cash flow margin of 38.8%. Palo Alto has not repurchased any common stock for its treasury in two quarters. For the full year, Palo Alto repurchased $272.7 million of its own shares. It does not pay a dividend.

Looking at the balance sheet, Palo Alto ended the fiscal quarter/year with a cash position of $2.39 billion and current assets of $6.048 billion.. Current liabilities add up to $7.738 billion, which includes convertible notes of $1.992 billion. Now that would leave a current ratio of 0.78. This looks awful unless one actually digs into the balance sheet a little. These current assets also include deferred revenue of $4.675 billion, which is 60% of the total. Given that deferred revenues are not financial liabilities, their omission would leave Palo Alto with a current ratio of 1.97. That looks a lot healthier.

Total assets amount to $14.501 billion, including goodwill and other intangibles totaling $3.242 billion. At 22% of total assets, i do not see this as a problem. Total liabilities less equity comes to $12.753 billion. There is no additional debt entered here, but there is another $4.622 billion in longer-term deferred revenue. This balance sheet is very healthy.

Wall Street

Since Friday night's release, I have come across 15 sell-side analysts who have both opined on PANW and are rated at four stars or better by TipRanks. After allowing for changes, all 15 rate the stock at either a "buy" or buy-equivalent rating. The average target price across the 15 is now $274.80, with a high of $295 (Shaul Eyal of TD Cowen) and a low of $250 (Jonathan Ruykhaver of Cantor Fitzgerald). Once omitting those two as potential outliers, the average target across the other 13 rises slightly to $275.15.

My Thoughts

From top to bottom, this was a much more positive than negative report. While revenue has been slightly light, both in the results and in the guidance, profitability is far stronger than expected, both in the results as well as in the guidance. Billings are solid. Remaining Performance Obligation is strong. Cash flows are beat-like and expected to remain so. The balance sheet is golden. In addition, the name is considered to the cream of the crop in an industry within the tech sector that literally every other business that is in business is compelled to invest in and then continually reinvest in as the bad actors that would invade their networks are only getting more and more clever, not to mention complex, in their methodology.

Look for the stock of Palo Alto to rebound violently off of those Friday lows. Those prices were driven by risk coming off of the table ahead of the odd timing for a release that was not so scary at all. Readers will see that the stock exploded out of that cup with handle pattern in May.

The stock then sold off with all technology until finding support in early August at a precise 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from May through early August. Last week's pricing has to be considered to be artificially skewed by unnecessary fear. The goal would be to fill the gap in between $225 and $233 that had been created almost three weeks ago. The stock's Relative Strength and daily moving average convergence divergence (MACD) will rise today off of oversold and nearby levels.

The obstacle that will remain in the way, and is therefore our pivot, would be the stock's 50-day simple moving average (SMA). I doubt the stock will cut through that level on the way up as easily as it did on the way down.

Palo Alto Networks

Target: $274

Pivot: $238 (50-day SMA)

Add: down to $222 (high on 8/14)

Panic: $190 (break of 200-day SMA)