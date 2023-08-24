High Expectations for Nvidia Trigger a Sell-the-News Reaction

Although Nvidia (NVDA) delivered the extremely strong earnings report that was expected, it still wasn't good enough to light a fire under the market. In recent weeks, at least a dozen analysts have ramped up expectations and increased target prices. The issue wasn't whether Nvidia would beat estimates but by how much.

The bulls were euphoric on Wednesday night as the report of eye-popping numbers was digested, but it turned into a classic sell-the-news situation. The stock peaked at around $520 in late trading, opened at $502 on Thursday, and closed nearly flat at around $472.

It was a very disappointing action not only for the AI bulls, but for the overall market. The negative Nivida sentiment spilled over to the rest of the market and weighed very heavily on the big-cap favorites. The Nasdaq 100/Invesco (QQQ) took a hit of 2.1% and formed a bearish engulfing pattern. The S&P 500 failed at its 50-day simple moving average and dropped 1.3%. Small caps saw bids disappear again as breadth was more than three-to-one negative, and new lows approached 300 names.

The dip buyers were nowhere to be found, probably because they did not want to risk jumping in front of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday morning. Several Fed members have been mumbling about a rebound in inflation and the potential for more rate hikes. Also, the very dismal action in the retail sector is putting a spotlight on the issue of slowing economic growth. I'll discuss this more in the morning, but the likelihood is that Powell will stress that the Fed is data-dependent and is still concerned about inflation.

The price action on Thursday was a major negative and sets the stage for more downside, but Powell is likely to shake things up and create some additional volatility. Proceed with great caution. We have ugly technical conditions as well as the danger of more negative news flow.

Have a good evening. I'll see you tomorrow.