Don't Let Your Eyes Off the Israeli-Hamas Fighting

Working with 18 retired generals, admirals and astronauts at Academy Securities, I get a unique perspective that is highly relevant the conflict in the Middle East today.

I understand that my audience has many (and often varying) opinions on the war. For many, including me, this hits us on a very personal level. I apologize in advance if anything I write comes off as condescending, one-sided, or even superficial. That is not my intent. My intent is to take the decades of service in the region and connections at the political and military levels, both domestic and foreign, that my resources have and provide you with my educated views on the situation.

We can offer insights into how to think about the war in terms of market risk on a macro level. That is the goal, and any failure to come across the right way in doing that is a failure on my part. In a fluid situation, I'm working with the best available information that I have at the time. I home this helps you navigate yet another treacherous geopolitical situation.

The Conflict

Yes, this is a war between Israel and Hamas, but the conflict -- and what this potentially means for the global economy -- goes well beyond that.

The consensus view right now among my network is that Israel's response will be one of controlled, but total victory. This means that Israel will eradicate Hamas as an enemy that is capable of inflicting damage to Israel. Israel will take no "half" measures, from their standpoint. The nation has the military strength and support to accomplish this. At the same time, my colleagues believe the destruction of Hamas will be as "precise" as possible and they believe significant efforts will be made to avoid civilian casualties. Given the nature of the defensive positions, the type of fighting that is likely to occur, the need to minimize risk to their soldiers, and the additional complications posed by the taking of hostages, this is a difficult task and will not be 100% successful. That is the tightrope Israel is walking as the nation plans its battle strategies to eliminate this threat. As this war evolves, our views on the most likely scenarios will evolve with it, but that is the current overall view from my group.

The first big wildcard with respect to potential escalation is Iran. I do not say this lightly, but given the frequency in which it comes up, it needs to be said. We believe it is unlikely Hamas organized this attack without the help of Iran. We suspect Iran helped Hamas engineer this attack, so how things evolve with respect to Iran will be critical.

So far there is no official intelligence or claim of direct involvement by Iran. So, the world is still looking the other way, as Iran sells sanctioned oil, since it keeps global oil prices lower than they would be otherwise. Could Iran denounce Hamas and withdraw support for Hezbollah and other radical groups in the region? It's possible in theory, but it seems highly unlikely. We believe the risk remains that Iran could take a more prominent role in escalating the conflict. That would be bad for the safety of the region and for oil prices, as we would then need to really enforce the sanctions. Oil prices would rise due to more serious enforcement of sanctions and because of the increased risk of destruction in the region.

My assessment is that while this is not yet the likely case, it is pretty darn close, which means the markets might be underpricing the risk. If you see headlines indicating a more direct involvement of Iran, expect oil prices to surge, Treasury yields to drop (flight to safety will overwhelm oil price increases), and risky assets (credit spreads and equities) to wobble again.

Saudi Arabia is the next most important nation to watch. My contacts believe that the timing of the attack was likely designed to slow down or derail Saudi Arabia's "normalization" of its relationship with Israel. The Abraham Accords have the potential to change the landscape of the Middle East (for the better, from a "Western" perspective). The Saudis, while at odds with Iran, had historically not been as close to Israel as they have become more recently. Is this a step to disrupt that progression? Just as many believe that Russia's Vladimir Putin had hoped to fracture NATO (he failed miserably, and arguably has strengthened it), was this attack a final attempt to stifle that shift in politics in the Middle East? Will it also fail, like Putin's attempts with NATO?

This is a huge potential wildcard. The Saudis had been making encouraging progress from an Israeli standpoint. Our members who have been to the region talk about the amazing shifts in the Kingdom as they attempt to modernize. The Saudis have been developing a post-oil economy for decades and continue to make progress on that front. While they still have many policies that would be viewed as "restrictive" by the West, they have been reducing those restrictions at an astonishing pace. They did increase oil production, initially, when asked by the U.S. to help battle inflation. On the other hand, the Saudis have cut back on oil production of late. They also just began diplomatic discussions with Iran; China apparently played a key role in this. Ultimately, much of Saudi Arabia's reaction over time could be shaped not just by Israel's response, but also by how that response is received by the media, and, more importantly, social media, in the Kingdom and the region. Our working assumption is that the Saudis want to continue on the "progressive" path, and it will take a lot of backlash from Israel's response to deter them from that path. This is likely one of the key reasons why Israel is being careful in planning and executing a full military response. It would be very positive for the West and the region if the Saudis do not waver. There is even an outside chance that the Saudis could increase oil production to take advantage of the rise in prices, and to show support (indirectly) for the West and Israel's allies. That might be a step too far for the Saudis, at least right now, but they could eventually play a key role here.

The Middle East - Bottom Line

The bottom line is to what these developments closely:

Watch Israel's response. A thorough, but cautious response is likely best for the global economy and markets.

If Iran is identified as directly involved, or the West aggressively ties Iran to the events in the region, watch out for escalation.

The Saudis could help with oil production, which would be great for prices (and on the "signaling" front). The risk is that they could start to reverse some of the pro-Western/pro-Israel steps that they have been taking lately.

Oil will rise with escalation and decline with the "status quo" despite how awful that status quo is.

Yields will drop with escalation, and hold steady, unless something surprising happens in the region that causes them to rise. The strong link between oil and yields is quite weak right now and will likely mean that they will move in opposite directions rather than in the same direction.

Risk assets will struggle to rally, as the downside risk does not seem to be fully priced in.

Tchir leads Academy Securities' macro strategy department.