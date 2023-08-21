Don't Be Surprised by Rallies, but Don't Be Surprised When They Fail

The major equity indexes closed mixed last Friday with positive New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq internals as trading volume declined on both from the prior session. They closed at either the midpoint or upper end of their intraday ranges. While some support levels were violated intraday, all managed to hold at the close. However, the near-term bearish trends on the charts remain intact, as does cumulative market breadth.

The pause/bounce we had been anticipating from the McClellan Overbought/Oversold Oscillators appears to have started and suggests more possible upside over the near term. Yet valuation and market sentiment still suggest any rallies likely will fail at resistance. While we expect a bit more relief is probable, valuation and sentiment suggest it will be taking place within an ongoing correction. We remain cautious, using rallies to high-volume resistance on individual names as selling opportunities.

Mid-Caps Could See Some Strength

On the charts, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 closed lower on Friday as the rest managed to post gains. However, the relief had no impact on near-term trends as they remained bearish across the board.

We would note the S&P Midcap 400 Index (chart below) and Value Line Arithmetic Index may have formed "hammer" formations, suggesting some further strength.

Cumulative market breadth was also unaffected as the All Exchange, NYSE and Nasdaq advance/decline lines remained bearish as well. The stochastic levels are still oversold and in the single digits but have yet to generate bullish crossover signals.

Data Remain Stuck in Neutral

The data are still mostly neutral, but the McClellan Overbought/Oversold Oscillators are still oversold and imply some further strength over the very near term (All Exchange: -98.77 NYSE: -116.340 Nasdaq: -89.08).

The percentage of S&P 500 issues trading above their 50-day moving averages (contrarian indicator) is unchanged at 34%, staying neutral.

The Open Insider Buy/Sell Ratio rose to 42.1, staying neutral as well.

The detrended Rydex Ratio (contrarian indicator) remains neutral after dipping to 0.6%.

Leveraged ETF sentiment (contrarian indicator) dropped to 9.2, also staying neutral.

Yet market sentiment is still on a red light with last week's AAII Bear/Bull Ratio (contrarian indicator) unchanged at 0.46, remaining bearish due to the abundance of bulls. New readings will be available Tuesday that will show any shift in sentiment if some has occurred.

Also, the Investors Intelligence Bear/Bull Ratio (contrary indicator) was bearish at 18.6/57.1.

Bulls Still Fill the Boat

The 'crowd" continued to be heavily positioned on the bullish side of the boat. They have continued to represent an abundance of potential supply.

Importantly, valuation remains extended. The forward 12-month consensus earnings estimate from Bloomberg for the S&P 500 rose to $230.30. Yet valuation remains quite extended with the S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple at 19.0 but the "rule of 20" ballpark fair value at 15.8, still leaving little room for error.

Its forward earnings yield is 5.27%.

The 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at 4.25%. Support is 4.09% with resistance at 4.3%.

In Conclusion

While some bounce may be forthcoming, we remain cautious in our outlook for equities as any bounce has the probability of being one within an ongoing correction.