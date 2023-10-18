Heavier Debt Burdens Will Weigh on the Economy and the Markets

A 0.6% month-over-month increase in September retail sales, excluding gasoline sales, far exceeded the 0.1% consensus estimate before the opening bell on Tuesday and cast a negative tone over the market in the early hours of trading. However, solid third-quarter earnings from Action Alerts PLUS portfolio holding Lockhead Martin (LMT) and a stronger-than-expected Industrial Production reading helped equities rebound later in the day. By market close, the Nasdaq had cut its losses to a quarter of a percent while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat on the day.

Now for a few observations on the retail sales report. Gasoline sales in September were up 6.7% over August thanks to the rise in crude oil prices. Obviously, this isn't good news on the inflation front or consumer sentiment given how visible gas prices are to the average consumer. The 9.2% increase in sales at bars and restaurants in September on an annual basis also seems a bit hinky to me. I would love to know how much is due to rising costs compared to volume. Personally, I can think of very few restaurants I go to here in Delray Beach, Florida, that haven't raised prices by 10% over the past year and/or 25% over the past three years.

Retail sales should come under pressure in coming months as the personal savings rate is at its lowest level since the Great Financial Crisis and eventually excess savings from the pandemic have to be entirely burnt through. The CEO of Bank of America (BAC) , which is a holding of the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio, stated Tuesday on CNBC that based on his bank's consumer deposit balances and the money they're moving, median-income households are spending more money than what they are bringing in and that this trend worsened in September and in October to date.

The hot retail sales numbers also helped pushed the yield on the 10-Year Treasury up 13 basis points to 4.83% yesterday. I continue to think investors are way too blasé about the five percentage point bump in interest rates over the past 19 months and the impact of "higher for longer" on the economy and eventually the markets.

Let's run down some of these high-level effects. We will start with the $7.6 trillion of government debt the Treasury will need to roll over in the next 12 months. At today's interest rates, that means approximately $150 billion a year added to debt servicing costs. Now I know $150 billion does not seem as frightening as it once did considering the U.S. government added that to the national debt on average monthly during its recently completed fiscal year. But it still is what my late father would call "real money."

Then there is the $2.5 trillion of commercial real estate debt that needs to refinanced over the next five years at a time when the delinquency rate on loans held against office properties has already shot up to 10.75%.

Finally, there is a good slug of corporate debt that needs to be rolled over at significantly higher rates in the coming years, as seen in the chart below.

While rising rates may not impact the Microsofts (MSFT) and Apples (AAPL) of the world, it most definitely will impact smaller-cap companies and any firm, private or public, with coming debt maturities. Higher interest costs will also impact margins and earnings. This is one reason the Nasdaq, driven by the Magnificent Seven stocks, has outperformed the small-cap Russell 2000 by about 25% since monetary tightening began in March of last year.

Ending on a bright note, higher interest rates also mean an investor can park money in short-term Treasuries yielding 5.5% --a very safe bet in an uncertain market.

