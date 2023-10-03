Chasing Alpha With Alphabet

About a month ago, I made a somewhat controversial call. I wrote that Alphabet (GOOGL) was about to supplant Apple (AAPL) , Nvidia (NVDA) , and Microsoft (MSFT) to become the leader of the large-cap tech pack.

Since that article was published on August 29, Alphabet has outperformed its peers, as well as the broader market, which is represented below by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) .

Alphabet (blue) survived September, nearly breaking even during a rough month. Microsoft (black), the S&P 500 (purple), Apple (green), and Nvidia (red) all trailed the parent company of Google over that stretch.

Chart Source: TradeStation

Apparently, I'm not the only one who likes the $1.7 trillion tech behemoth. Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, discussed Alphabet at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference last week.

Ackman believes the Mountain View, California-based tech giant will be a leader in AI for years to come. He was an aggressive buyer when the stock sold off after the botched introduction of Bard, Google's answer to ChatGPT. Alphabet is one of Ackman's largest positions.

Unlike Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft, Alphabet is still trading above its 50-day moving average (blue). Alphabet remains in a bullish channel, despite a recent pullback to the lower end of that channel. Alphabet's recent volume has been slightly below average (shaded yellow), an indication that institutions aren't aggressive sellers of the stock.

Chart Source: TradeStation

Recent data from Statista.com demonstrate Google's dominance.

A recent downtick in Google's search market share (blue) dropped the company to 83.5%. This corresponds with an uptick in Microsoft's Bing (black), which now boasts a 9.2% share, thanks to the popularity of ChatGPT. All other competitors were below 3%.

Chart Source: Statista.com

In testimony in federal court on Monday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella described Google's dominant search market share. "Everybody talks about the open web, but there is really the Google web," said Nadella, who testified in the Department of Justice antitrust case against the web search giant.

The comment seemed ironic, coming from the head of the company that gave the world the once dominant Internet Explorer search engine. In 2003, the now-discontinued Microsoft browser dominated search in a similar fashion as present-day Google.

While Nadella's comment wasn't intended to praise Google, it indirectly highlighted a big reason for Alphabet's success. Consumers can choose from a wide variety of search engines, including Microsoft's Bing, but the vast majority prefer Google.

Alphabet is scheduled to report earnings on October 24.

