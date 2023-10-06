Boeing Won't Take Flight Until the Dollar Loses Altitude

There is a strong inverse relationship between the strength of the U.S. dollar and the aircraft maker's stock, and that correlation isn't working in Boeing's favor right now.
Stocks quotes in this article: BA, EADSY

A reader recently asked my opinion on Boeing Co. (BA) . The manufacturer of commercial and military aircraft has underperformed the market in 2023, down 1.4% year to date as of Thursday's close.

The question of whether to buy Boeing cannot be answered without first analyzing the U.S. dollar, which has hurt the stock this year. To understand the relationship between Boeing and the dollar, check out the chart below.

This chart depicts the past two years of activity for Boeing (top half of chart) and the U.S. Dollar Index (bottom half of chart), represented here by the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP.

Source of charts: TradeStation

Notice that when the dollar rises, Boeing has a tendency to fall, and vice versa. This is particularly visible on the right side of the chart, where Boeing's downtrend corresponds nearly perfectly with the dollar's rally.

Why is the negative correlation between Boeing and the U.S. dollar so strong?

Most global airlines use either Boeing or Airbus (EADSY) airliners. Some have characterized this situation as a duopoly.

Boeing is based in the U.S. while Airbus is based in Europe. The relationship between the two companies is greatly influenced by their home currencies, the dollar and the euro.

When the dollar is strong, Boeing products become more expensive to non-U.S. buyers, which pushes buyers toward Airbus.

When the euro is strong, the opposite occurs. Airbus products become more costly to those living outside of Europe, and Boeing becomes a more viable option.

The charts are telling us that Boeing won't fly until the dollar loses altitude.

Right now, the U.S. Dollar Index is trading in a bull channel and has been trending higher since July. The index's 50-day moving average (blue) recently crossed above its 200-day moving average (red), a sign of bullish momentum.

I wouldn't consider buying Boeing unless and until the U.S. dollar breaks down from that channel.

Regarding Boeing's chart, there isn't much to get excited about. The stock recently broke through a promising support area, near $192 (black dotted line).

Boeing bounced from that level several times during the first half of this year (black arrows). The stock also is trading below its 50-day (blue) and 200-day (red) moving averages.

The dollar is drawing strength due to the Fed's perceived willingness to continue raising interest rates. Higher U.S. rates attract capital from around the world, causing the dollar to strengthen. When the trend of dollar strength changes, look for Boeing's fortunes to change as well.

If you need more confirmation of this view, check out this Sept. 20 piece by Real Money's Stephen Guilfoyle that takes a deep-dive look at Boeing.

Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the "+Follow" next to my byline to this article.

At the time of publication, Ponsi had no positions in the stocks mentioned.

TAGS: Currencies | Interest Rates | Investing | Stocks | Technical Analysis | Aerospace | Real Money

