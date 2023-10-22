Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Definitely Should Think About Shorting This Week

Each week we identify names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side.

Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names.

While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

Corning Breaks Lower

Corning Inc. (GLW) recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

The producer of display technologies and specialty materials is one of those old-line technology names that transformed some years ago from just a plain old glass company. Corning's stock recently has come under severe pressure, with a series of lower highs and lower lows. That's the textbook definition of a downtrend.

Money flows are horrendous and extremely bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at the top is bending lower at a nice, steep angle, and that is bearish as well. Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is on a sell signal while volume trends are very bearish, too. We look for a short trade here; target the $24 area, put in a stop at $30 just in case.

Grocery Outlet Grows Stale

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

The owner of a network of independently operated stores has a bad-looking chart, with lower highs and lower lows -- a defined downtrend pattern. The cloud is red, too, with money flows bearish, while the RSI tells us there is nothing bullish coming from this indicator.

Notice the bear flag pennant that has appeared, trying to pull in the bulls for one more whack. This is a great spot to short the name for much lower prices. Target the $23.50 area, put in a stop at $29 just in case. The chart is extremely bearish and there is plenty of downside potential.

Bio-Techne Looks Lifeless

Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

The provider of life science reagents and other research and diagnostic products and services is very bearish. Notice the downtrend channel along with the heavy volume over the past couple months. That is heavy institutional distribution, with lower highs and lower lows. The top at $86 is also well-defined and will serve as strong resistance when the stock rises up again.

For now, there is an opportunity to make more money on the short side as long as the defined channel remains intact. Money flow is poor and the MACD is still on a sell signal. All signs point lower, so let's target $56, but put in a stop at $72 just in case.