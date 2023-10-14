Great Trading Requires Seeing the Glass Half Full

This has been a very challenging year for investors, as a small group of big-cap names pushed the indexes higher, while the vast majority of individual stocks never escaped the claws of a bear market.

Many investors are hopeful that positive seasonality will produce some good opportunities to end the year, but there are plenty of economic worries that could spoil the party.

No one can predict what will happen in the months ahead, but what you can do is prepare yourselves mentally and emotionally for success.

One of the best things about the stock market is that you can have a fresh start any time you like. As long as you have capital, you can start over. Just sell your positions, wipe the slate clean, and start day one with 100% cash. It is a good thing to do periodically, as it changes your perspective on the market. Our judgment is always impaired to some degree by the positions that we hold, especially when we are clinging to poorly performing positions and hoping they will eventually work. You can always buy again anything that you sell, but removing them from your portfolio will help you to be more objective in your evaluations.

Another way to do this is to mark your positions to market. Treat everything that you hold as if you bought it that day and use that cost basis to formulate a new trading plan. Where do you set stops? Where do you take gains? Do you increase or decrease the position?

Ridding yourself of the baggage of bad or mediocre stocks is an extremely important step, because it will help you develop a more optimistic mindset.

Trade Happy



The factor that will determine your market success more than anything else is optimism. Not optimism that the market will go straight up and all your stock picks will be winners, but optimism that there will always be another great trading opportunity no matter what the market does.

Rather than wallow in misery when the market is acting poorly, and your account is suffering losses, the optimistic trader focuses on ways to deal with the challenges and immediately starts thinking about the next set of opportunities that will develop because the action is so poor. The great beauty of the market is that bear markets are always followed by bull markets, and there is a new opportunity every day if we look hard enough.

Optimistic traders are always confident that they will be able to find ways to eventually profit. The worst bear markets tend to also have the biggest counter-trend moves, and even if you don't focus on shorting, there are great opportunities in downtrends.

Opportunities are not a function of the market; they are a function of mindset. When the Dow Jones is down 1,000 points, are you focused on how bad it is, or are you thinking about how you will eventually take advantage of the opportunities that are created by extreme emotions?

With the fourth quarter upon us, I'm very optimistic that earnings reports, seasonality, tax-loss selling, and other factors are going to create some great trades. We just have to work to find them, which brings us to the next emotional factor that will determine success: persistence.

Persistence

Most great traders are sloggers. They work at it day in and day out. They are driven in part by their optimism that there is another great trade out there, but many of them have developed a routine, and that work ethic is part of their daily process. Through thick and thin, they are looking for new ideas, managing positions, and developing strategies. It isn't something that they do once in a while. It is something that they do consistently.

One of the biggest benefits of persistence is that it leads to the compounding of returns. Steadily building an account over a long period is how you build great wealth. You need not be a buy-and-hold investor to compound your gains, you simply need to keep pushing your account to new all-time highs, which is the foundation of compounding.

Great traders are always looking for ways to improve. No matter how long you have traded, you continue to learn. I am sometimes surprised at how I continue to develop as a trader, even though I have been doing this for a very long time.

Unfortunately, optimism and persistence don't always produce immediate success. It is important to recognize that the reason we can make so much money in the stock market is because it is difficult.

Keeping It Real

One of the main reasons that traders fail is they have unrealistic expectations. Trading and investing are hard, and no one can escape a steady diet of painful mistakes.

If trading was easy and anyone could do it, then you wouldn't be able to make much money at it. It is because there are so many others that fail that we can benefit. It is a zero-sum game to some extent, and that means for you to win, someone else has to lose.

Once you recognize and embrace the fact that trading is extremely difficult, then you will appreciate that you are going to have many losing trades along the way. There is no way to make substantial money in the stock market without having a whole lot of failures, as well.

Bad trades are not shameful or a reflection of your ability. They are inherent in the process of trading. If you don't have losing trades, then you are very unlikely to have many big winners because you will never take the necessary risk.

Once you understand that mistakes and losses are just the nature of trading, then they will start to lose their sting. So what if you made a bad trade? Maybe you learned something and will profit from it in the future.

Traders have to understand that luck is their constant companion and something you cannot control. Sometimes you have good luck, and sometimes you have bad luck. It is inevitable and has nothing to do with your skill as a stock-picker. It is just part of the process, and once you accept that reality, you will have the mindset to optimistically persist.

If you want great success in the market, then clear your mind and employ a combination of optimism, persistence, and acceptance of reality.