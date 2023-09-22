A Step Closer to the Whoosh

Let's look at the selling, the volume problem, the bonds, and sentiment.
Stocks quotes in this article: TLT, TBT, QQQ, MCD, XLE

I wanted a whoosh. I got a decline. I wanted more volume in the market. I did not get more volume in the market as the New York Stock Exchange volume remains solidly under four billion shares.

But you know where we got volume? We got it in bond fund (TLT) . Maybe folks didn't stampede out of their stocks (more on that below), but the exit door was pretty crowded in TLT, as if someone yelled, "Fire!" Look at that volume!

I also fuss because the Daily Sentiment Indicator (DSI) finally budged. You might recall that for weeks it has been hovering in the upper teens/low 20s. Well, Thursday it fell to 13. It makes you think that if we get one more day of selling that DSI is going to be single digits and that tells me we're finally getting awfully late in the bond sell off.

Even the exchange-traded fund to be short bonds, TBT (TBT) saw a marked increase in volume.

In stock-land the Invesco fund (QQQ) saw an uptick in volume, but not the sort I'd like to see since they couldn't even pierce 75 million shares. However, there were signs that we're finally seeing some selling of consequence. The home builders have refused to break; Thursday they broke. And while Nasdaq and the SOX semiconductor index and the S&P 500 sit right at support from August, fan favorite McDonald's (MCD) got clocked.

And then there's the energy stocks. I know I seem to harp about them but you have to admit almost every person you see on television reports that they like energy/are long energy. Who is left to buy? Energy stocks got sold on Thursday, as well.

Now the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) came right down to the line, but what's important to me is that it has now given up the entire September rally. That's shaking out the weak hands. I am still not a fan of energy stocks here but at least we scared some folks out.

I still fret over the sentiment surveys as the American Association of Individual Investors checked in with 31% bulls and 35% bears. Sure there are more bears than bulls but we all know, since these folks flip around like a bunch of day traders, the bears ought to be in the 40s by now.

National Association of Active Investment Managers Exposure barely budged, too. It sits at 54. Perhaps it's the timing of these two surveys in that had they been taken after Thursday's close they would have moved but I won't rationalize it. They need to move more.

Sticking with sentiment, the ISE call/put ratio's 21 day moving average finally started down again. It is now at 1.00. It is possible, even likely that it gets to that .95 area in the next week.

In any event, the number of new lows surged which tells us there was finally some selling.

The Hi-Lo Indicator inched down to .33. Another few days and it ought to push into the 20s. Keep in mind these indicators are not meant to pick the exact low or the exact day but they guide us to the timeframe.

Finally, I have not discussed the short-term oversoldness much.

That's because there hasn't been much to say. But I did walk Nasdaq down about 1,000 points in the next week and I discovered that the Momentum Indicator starts turning up on Wednesday, Sept. 27. This is not meant to pick an exact day, just a time frame.

I'd say Thursday was a good step toward a whoosh.

TAGS: Stocks | Technical Analysis | Investing

