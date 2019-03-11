A Pair Trade to Consider: Long Shanghai and Shenzhen, Short Seoul

On Friday, Chinese shares suffered a significant setback.

News broke that China's exports declined sharply in February, falling 20.7% off the cliff in U.S. dollar terms, much worse than expected. The CSI 300 index, the main benchmark of mainland listings, reflected that plunge with its own 4.0% decline.

It raised questions about whether one of the world's strongest performers so far in 2019 can continue its rally. Imports were down, too, both trade figures painting the picture of pessimism that's taken hold of industry on the mainland. With talks on a trade pact with the United States grinding on, looking positive but in no hurry to conclude, investors were right to wonder if a rally of close to 30% could regain its lungs.

It can. It also suggests a pairs trade for investors to consider.

Normal service was resumed in Monday trade. The CSI 300 index clawed back 2% of last week's loss, leaving the best and the brightest of the listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen up 23.9% for the year. MSCI's greater inclusion of mainland listings in its emerging-markets index, tracked by $1.8 trillion in assets, gives the growth a fundamental underpinning. And investors are lapping up that good news, providing the impetus for this most momentum-driven of markets.

South Korean shares normally march in lockstep with their Chinese counterparts. The two nations are both heavily export-driven, and share some of the same electronics-heavy drivers. The markets in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Seoul are all also on the cusp between emerging and developed that make them increasingly attractive or important for major investors to include, if they are to track Asian shares at all.

But there has been no such two-step in 2019. The Kospi index has risen only 4.8% this year. The divergence is set to intensify the rest of the year, too, with earnings growth prospects and central-bank policy moving in opposite directions in the two nations.

Investors could therefore consider going long on Chinese equities while shorting Seoul stocks.

The first part of the equation is easily accomplished by purchasing the Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (ASHR) .

Unfortunately, Direxion decided in 2014 to liquidate its Daily South Korea Bear 3X Shares ETF (KORZ) , at the same time it shuttered short ETFs on Brazil, Europe, Japan and natural gas. Chalk them all up to the consequences of the bull run in the S&P 500 now celebrating its 10th year, and its spillover, that has created generally positive effects for stocks worldwide.

But aggressive investors could short the iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) , the largest Seoul-specific index fund. It is up only 3.1% in 2019.

This pair trade would eat into gains in Chinese shares should both markets continue to rise. But the Korea position would insulate against any selloff in mainland stocks.

It should also pay dividends since the central Bank of Korea is very unlikely to help out in policy terms, worried about the high level of household debt. It's also greatly concerned about the runup in housing prices in Seoul, which as the South China Morning post jokes, have been "rising through the roof" following development plans from the city government. The central government has responded by installing heavy capital gains taxes on people who own multiple homes, as well as hiking property tax.

"We believe that the Bank of Korea is the most hawkish central bank in the world," Société Générale's global commodities team writes, outlining the short-Seoul, long-China concept. "We expect the BoK to maintain its de facto house price targeting throughout the year."

Earnings growth for Chinese stocks is also stronger than for most Asian markets. Earnings per share should grow above 10% this year.

South Korea, meanwhile, is contending with a downturn in sales of hardware components. That has seen 12-month forward earnings in the sector drop from growth in the low teens a year ago to an outright decline of 10% now.

Weak exports of semiconductors, Korea's leading export, add to the tale of woe. Meanwhile the government continues to slow household lending any which way it can.

Investors shorting Seoul's market should, however, beware Samsung Electronics. The company makes up 26% of the Kospi 200 index, and 21.8% of that iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) .

Should semiconductor sales pick up again, or smartphone shipments show strong growth, this pair trade would need to be reconsidered.

Likewise, if Chinese authorities show any inclination of intervening to prevent a stock-bubble developing, Chinese shares may find their air deflated. Last, should the trade talks collapse, we could see mainland investors lose their appetite for A shares altogether.

But for now, none of those outcomes is on the cards. The outlook for Chinese stocks looks sunny, while the weather in Seoul is spotty (and currently heavily polluted) at best.