Seagate Technology Is Headed Lower

Traders should be nimble and trade accordingly.
Hard disk drive maker Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)  shares have crept higher since May but that modest price improvement may be coming to an end.

Let's check out the charts and indicators.

In this daily bar chart of STX, below, I can see that prices have been trading around the 50-day moving average line since early September. In addition, STX is not trading all that much above the rising 200-day moving average line.

The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a rising mode since early June. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is hugging the zero line. 

 
In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of STX, below, I see a neutral to weak picture. Prices are close to a test/break of the slightly rising 40-week moving average line. The weekly OBV line shows weakness in September.
 
The MACD oscillator is slightly above the zero line but the two moving averages that make up this indicator are close together and thus close to a crossover sell signal. 
 
 
In this daily Point and Figure chart of STX, below, I can see a potential downside price target in the $51 area. 
 
 
In this weekly Point and Figure chart of STX, below, I can see the same downside price target of $51. 
 
Bottom line strategy: Traders should trade carefully with STX. Prices are still in an uptrend but they look vulnerable to weakness in the days and weeks ahead. Be nimble and trade accordingly.
