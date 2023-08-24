Nvidia's Shocking Results, Market Relief, Fewer Jobs, Jackson Hole

How are you kids feeling? Good to go? You sure? Well, alrighty then. We'll move on. I just wanted to make sure. I mean it is August 24th.

According to a five year study done by human resources data cruncher Flamingo, and reported on by Bloomberg News, today (Aug 24) is for whatever reason, the date over these past five years that employees have most often called in sick. Why? More often than any other reason, stomach bugs have been the ailing individual's reason for calling out. Covid finished in second place.

The study involved 300 businesses and more than 10K employees. Out of that 10K, 0.9% on average, called in sick on August 24th, more so than on any other day of the year. In second place was February 13th, which could have something to do with the Super Bowl, but the date for that game changes from year to year. Obvious dates such as January 2nd, July 5th, a day around Black Friday, December 24th, or December 31st were not even mentioned.

That all said. if I'm up super late/early writing this, and you're up early reading this... then we're both apparently off to a good start given the calendar date.

All Eyes...

Wednesday evening. All eyes were focused on the release of Nvidia (NVDA) earnings and the king of generative AI... Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. It was either that or the Trump-less first Republican Party Presidential Debate of the 2024 electoral season. One of those two events has forced Nasdaq futures sharply higher overnight. Or, maybe it was the New York Yankees winning a ballgame and Luis Severino actually pitching well.

Nvidia, for that matter, beat expectations for top and bottom line second quarter results and as the firm did three months ago, they again simply shocked the world with stunning current quarter revenue guidance. I'll be back quicker than in two shakes of a lamb's tail with a detailed look at Nvidia's results. I think Nvidia deserves a piece of its own this morning.

Wednesday

Interestingly, August Flash PMI data out of Japan and across Europe to include the UK disappointed Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We discussed this 24 hours ago. This is what put upward pressure on sovereign debt globally (to include US Treasury securities), thus suppressing the yield curve. This also helped place a bid under US equities on Tuesday that accelerated after the Flash PMIs for both the manufacturing and services sides of the US economy joined the rest of the world in posting underwhelming results.

This and the fact that bonds had been relentlessly sold off for more than a month, set that market up for some relief. For the day, the US Ten Year Note ran all the way from yielding as much as 4.36% on Tuesday to ending Wednesday with a yield of 4.19%. That's where I see the US Ten Year right now as I work my way through this piece. The US Two Year Note currently pays 4.97% after peaking at 5.05% on Tuesday.

Despite some more ugliness that has come from US retailers this earnings season, and on Wednesday specifically from Foot Locker (FL) , adding to Nike's (NKE) woes, stocks in general performed far better for the session than they have at any recent point. For once, breadth was also NVDA's current quarter revenue guidance was decisively strong. Winners beat losers at the NYSE by a rough 7 to 2 count and at the Nasdaq by about 2 to 1. Advancing volume took a 61.6% share of composite NYSE-listed trade and a 67.7% share of composite Nasdaq-listed trade.

Not surprisingly, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, led all mid-major to major equity indexes on Wednesday, up 2.11%. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, Nasdaq 100, Dow Transports, S&P Midcap 400, Russell 2000, S&P Smallcap 600 and KBW Bank Index all popped for gains of at least 1%. Ten of the eleven S&P Sector SPDR ETFs shaded green on the session, obviously led by Technology (XLK) and Communication Services (XLC) as growth moved toward the center of attention. Only Energy (XLE) lost ground for the session.

Even better... trading volume increased day over day for NYSE-domiciled names and across the S&P 500. That means there was at least some professional capital being allocated on Wednesday. Now, aggregate trade tailed off slightly for Nasdaq-domiciled names as well as across the Nasdaq Composite. That shows some trepidation by investors and traders ahead of the Nvidia release.

The fact that off-hours trading has been elevated overnight and Nasdaq futures are trading higher, potentially makes up for Wednesday's lack of overt accumulation and also likely sets up Thursday nicely, at least across certain stocks.

Less Jobs

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised their benchmark payrolls number for March down by 306K. While that may look intimidating, this is actually in statistical terms a rather minor revision. This number is also well below the expectations of several economists for numbers much larger or even twice as large.

The largest downward adjustments to this annual benchmark estimate were made in transportation, warehousing, and professional services. These downward shifts were partially offset by increased adjustments made to retail and wholesale trade employment numbers.

Welcome to The Show

The full agenda is not available as of yet at the Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but the dog and pony show will kick off today. I have seen sources saying that we'll hear from Philadelphia Fed Pres. Patrick Harker and Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester among others on Day One (Thursday).

The main event will be the address made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday at 10 am ET. I will tape a segment with JD Durkin for the Action Alerts PLUS crowd with my take on what has been said as well as on Nvidia earnings at the conclusion of Powell's appearance.

For now, Powell is expected to try to lay out what should be the Fed's final few steps in this tightening cycle. That said, Powell will have to leave the door open to finishing the job, even if it takes a long while, even if a suddenly resurgent economy works against the central bank's efforts to tame inflation. ECB President Christine Lagarde is also expected to speak from Jackson Hole on Friday.

What, No Hockey Mask?

He's Baaaack !! Former St. Louis Fed Pres. James Bullard may have stepped down from that post last month, but as we know, he usually has a thing or two to say concerning policy. Bullard sat for an interview with the Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos on Monday. The piece was published on Wednesday afternoon.

Some key Bullard quotes from that Timiraos piece...

"I think it's turning out that the Fed's policy has been very successful, and I think that will be the buzz at Jackson Hole. I don't know what will be in the speeches, but the talk will be that this has been quite successful."

"The faster (economic) growth is a bit of a threat because the forecast was that you'd have very weak growth or even a recession, and now that doesn't really look like it is materializing. So you'd have to upgrade your outlook for inflation probably based on that alone.

"The risks are tilting a little bit more toward the idea that inflation won't fall as fast as anticipated."

"The bigger question for markets, though, is whether the economy really does accelerate quite a bit in the secind half of 2023 and the committee feels compelled to, let's say, go above 6% on the policy rate,"

Say what you want about James Bullard. Love him or hate him - at times I do both - the man sure is entertaining.

Economics (All Times Eastern)

08:30 - Initial Jobless Claims (Weekly): Expecting 241K, Last 239K.

08:30 - Continuing Claims (Weekly): Last 1.716M.

08:30 - Durable Goods Orders (July): Expecting -4.2% m/m, Last 4.6% m/m.

08:30 - ex-Transportation (July): Expecting 0.2% m/m, Last 0.6% m/m.

08:30 - ex-Defense (July): Expecting 0.6% m/m, Last 6.2% m/m.

08:30 - Core Capital Goods (July): Expecting 0.1% m/m, Last 0.2% m/m.

11:00 - Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index (Aug): Last -20.

The Fed (All Times Eastern)

All Day - Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

Today's Earnings Highlights (Consensus EPS Expectations)

Before the Open: (BURL) (.46), (DLTR) (.87)

After the Close: (AFRM) (-.68), (JWN) (.45), (ULTA) (5.83), (WDAY) (1.26)

