Nelson Peltz Loses Patience With Iger's Disney, and I'm Betting on Peltz

Go Nelson, Go.

It's never, or not usually, a bad thing when a well known activist investor gets involved in a stock where an investor holds equity. I have been forced to sell shares of the Walt Disney Co (DIS) as calendar year 2023 has worn on, in an attempt to manage risk and keep losses to less than 8%. Mission accomplished there. I went into the weekend still holding about 40% of my original position size. Very early on Monday morning, I started rebuilding that position.

Late Sunday night, the Wall Street Journal (at least that's where I saw it) reported that Nelson Peltz had been planning for a renewed effort to push for board seats at the House of Mouse for his firm Trian Management. Trian has become one of Disney's largest investors, bedding up its stake to more than $2.5B, or more than 30M shares up from 6.4M shares as of the end of June.

Readers will likely recall that Peltz had launched a run for a seat on Disney's board earlier this year after the firm responded to his request for a directorship quite negatively. Peltz had pushed at that time for a realistic plan of succession beyond current and former CEO Bob Iger. Iger served in that position from 2005 into 2020, and then retired, making room for the short-lived and obviously disastrous run as CEO for the eventually fired Bob Chapek. Iger returned to his post last year and has since agreed to stay on through 2026, despite being 72 years old.

Peltz withdrew from his proxy bid for a seat on Disney's board after Iger had agreed to proceed with an aggressive cost-cutting program and other "promises." The stock initially popped on that news, but has retreated to less than $79 per share last week from about $113 at that time.

Re-Enter The Dragon

It's not like Iger has not been trying. Disney initiated an aggressive reduction in payrolls in order to kick off its cost-cutting program. The firm has announced a partnership with Penn Entertainment (PENN) to launch an ESPN Bet sports gambling service, while Iger has implied that the firm's traditional cable and TV networks including ABC, ESPN, FX, the Disney Channel and a host of others... "may not be core" to the business.

The firm is also said to be exploring strategic options for its Star India business that has seen its "star" fall since losing a bidding war to televise that nation's top cricket league's matches. All while having to deal with the writers and actors strikes and a fight over fees paid with cable V operator Charter Communications (CHTR) .

Additionally, Disney has announced that the firm plans to reinstall its cash dividend by year's end 2023, and spend about $60B investing in the expansion and improvement of the theme parks, cruise lines and resorts. This area has been a profit driver for the firm since coming out of the pandemic. Anecdotally, I am hearing from folks that work in Orlando that while the parks remain packed, demand for stays at the resorts has been soft and consumers can expect some discounting in 2024.

Peltz, has apparently, been patient enough. Trian feels that the shares are significantly undervalued, and is expected to request multiple board seats including one for Peltz. If rebuffed once again by the company, there is an open window starting on December 5th and running through January 4h for shareholder nominations and a proxy fight would commence that would culminate at the firm's shareholder meeting in the spring.

Expectations

Disney is expected to report the firm's fiscal fourth quarter results on or about November 8th. Wall Street consensus is for an adjusted EPS of $0.76 on revenue of $21.42B. This would compare to adjusted EPS of $0.30 for the year ago comp on sales growth of 6.3%. While these numbers do not interrupt the string of quarters reflecting pedestrian at best revenue growth, it would end a string of four consecutive quarters of year over year (adjusted) earnings contraction. Of the 19 analysts that have changed their revenue forecasts for DIS over the past three months, 17 of those changes have been to the downside.

Fundamentals

For the quarter ended in July (fiscal third), Disney posted an operating cash flow of $2.802B, and after accounting for $1.165B in CapEx, $1.637B in free cash flow. That was the second consecutive quarter of sizably positive free cash flow after coming out of a much more difficult period for free cash flow creation.

The balance sheet at that time showed a cash position of $11.458B, inventories of $4.269B and current assets of $30.174B. Current liabilities printed at $28.234B, including $1.705B in short-term debt, but also $5.871B in unearned revenue. On the surface, this leaves a current ratio of 1.06 which is passable. Ex-those unearned revenues, which are not financial obligations, the current ratio improves to 1.35. Ex-inventories, the quick ratio comes to 0.91, which is a little wobbly, but then again omitting inventory and unearned revenue, that quick ratio rises to a more acceptable 1.09.

Total assets amounted to $203.783B. including $91.359B in goodwill and other intangible assets. At 44.8% of total assets this is a bit much, but then again, if any large company has a right to claim large values for intangibles that company is probably Disney. Total liabilities less equity comes to $92.841B, including $44.544B.

Bottom line... this is not a great balance sheet, but it is better since Chapek was replaced by Iger. Cash flows are better too. There is measurable improvement. One would not know that by looking at the share price.

My Thoughts

I bought shares of DIS overnight, (here's Doug Kass's take) in what had been a position I was intentionally shrinking. Is this a bet on Iger? I would not bet again st Iger, though the Fox deal was all him. That deal has been a disaster for Disney and that one can not be blamed on Chapek.

I would rather, however, bet on Peltz, or how about this. I would rather bet on Iger with Peltz's boot up his wazoo than without. Peltz has shown patience. He is done with that. Peltz and as many board seats as he can garner for his crew will be fighting for shareholder value. That is one thing that can be counted on. Might that rush the sale of non-core assets? It might. Might that change the complexion of the firm? We don't really know yet. May have to choose whether one wants to be a fan or a shareholder. I'll choose being a shareholder.

I see two technical patterns that may be at play here in this stock...

This is a broadening, descending wedge pattern which is a pattern of bullish reversal. The following is a falling wedge pattern...

This is also a pattern of bullish reversal that is already seeing what could be a breakout past the stock's 21-day EMA (exponential moving average), and now challenging to take (and hold?) its 50-day SMA (simple moving average). This would put a short-term target price at $96, but let's say $92 for now and at least show the 200 day line a little bit of respect. Relative strength for Disney as well as the stock's daily MACD (moving average convergence divergence) are both suddenly taking on a suddenly more optimistic looking posture.