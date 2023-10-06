Lackluster Market May Need More Downside Before There's Stronger Upside Momentum

Monthly jobs news is on the agenda Friday morning, but the market is worrying more about the national debt rather than short-term data.
Stocks quotes in this article: IWM, QQQ

Since an oversold bounce hit on Thursday, September 28, the market has been churning and has been unable to generate any substantial follow-through. During that period, small-caps (IWM) have lagged badly, and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has been choppy and inconsistent.

The biggest problem continues to be bond yields that are sitting near multi-year highs and keeping the dollar very strong. Market players have been hoping that some softer economic news would help bonds, but the focus has shifted to greater worry about the huge national debt and how quickly it is growing.

With interest rates sitting at highs not seen in years, the interest portion of the US budget is expanding. The national debt is certainly not a new issue. It certainly is unsustainable without some drastic changes, and the market has decided to worry about it at this point.

The more immediate concern will be the monthly jobs report that is due out at 8:30 am ET this Friday morning. It is anticipated that payrolls will increase by around 160,000, and the unemployment rate will drop to 3.7% from 3.8%.

Last month, the market was surprised that a large number of new people were starting to look for jobs, which spiked the unemployment rate higher. That will be one of the key issues to watch this time around.

The main issue the market has been grappling with since the last Fed meeting is that interest rates will stay higher for longer. Even though there are increased signs of economic slowing, inflation has been on a downward trend. It has not been convincing enough to help the market find a bottom.

Many market players are optimistic that the beginning of positive seasonality at the end of October will help to bring in increased buying interest, but there are no overt signs of that yet. In fact, it is a bit worrisome that there is so much confidence that positive seasonality is a sure thing.

The market has lacked energy lately, and we'll see if the jobs news shakes things up a little, but we may need more downside before we can get better upside momentum running.

Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the "+Follow" next to my byline to this article.

At the time of publication, James "Rev Shark" DePorre had no position in the securities mentioned.

TAGS: Economic Data | Economy | Federal Reserve | Interest Rates | Currencies | Investing | Markets | Small Cap | Stocks | Trading

More from Investing

These Tiny Changes in the Charts Could Add Up

Helene Meisler

Are these numbers just noise or a sign of something bigger? Let's take a look. Also, check out why the banks and the biotechs have got me interested.

Small Caps, Biotech Bubble Up While Coke Fizzles

James "Rev Shark" DePorre

This is weak action, but we're starting to see signs of support.

I Don't 'Support' Putting All Your Money on Moving Averages

Bruce Kamich

Here's why you shouldn't count too much on these S&P 500 benchmarks, and you should do your own homework, instead of relying on analysts.

Seagate Technology Is Headed Lower

Bruce Kamich

Traders should be nimble and trade accordingly.

Real Money's message boards are strictly for the open exchange of investment ideas among registered users. Any discussions or subjects off that topic or that do not promote this goal will be removed at the discretion of the site's moderators. Abusive, insensitive or threatening comments will not be tolerated and will be deleted. Thank you for your cooperation. If you have questions, please contact us here.

CANCEL
SUBMIT

Email sent

Thank you, your email to has been sent successfully.

DONE

Oops!

We're sorry. There was a problem trying to send your email to .
Please contact customer support to let us know.

DONE

Please Join or Log In to Email Our Authors.

Email Real Money's Wall Street Pros for further analysis and insight