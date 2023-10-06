Lackluster Market May Need More Downside Before There's Stronger Upside Momentum

Since an oversold bounce hit on Thursday, September 28, the market has been churning and has been unable to generate any substantial follow-through. During that period, small-caps (IWM) have lagged badly, and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has been choppy and inconsistent.

The biggest problem continues to be bond yields that are sitting near multi-year highs and keeping the dollar very strong. Market players have been hoping that some softer economic news would help bonds, but the focus has shifted to greater worry about the huge national debt and how quickly it is growing.

With interest rates sitting at highs not seen in years, the interest portion of the US budget is expanding. The national debt is certainly not a new issue. It certainly is unsustainable without some drastic changes, and the market has decided to worry about it at this point.

The more immediate concern will be the monthly jobs report that is due out at 8:30 am ET this Friday morning. It is anticipated that payrolls will increase by around 160,000, and the unemployment rate will drop to 3.7% from 3.8%.

Last month, the market was surprised that a large number of new people were starting to look for jobs, which spiked the unemployment rate higher. That will be one of the key issues to watch this time around.

The main issue the market has been grappling with since the last Fed meeting is that interest rates will stay higher for longer. Even though there are increased signs of economic slowing, inflation has been on a downward trend. It has not been convincing enough to help the market find a bottom.

Many market players are optimistic that the beginning of positive seasonality at the end of October will help to bring in increased buying interest, but there are no overt signs of that yet. In fact, it is a bit worrisome that there is so much confidence that positive seasonality is a sure thing.

The market has lacked energy lately, and we'll see if the jobs news shakes things up a little, but we may need more downside before we can get better upside momentum running.