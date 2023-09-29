Is Zscaler Giving Off a Buy Signal?

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is in the business of cybersecurity, sadly a necessary business in this dangerous world we live in today. Let's check out the charts and indicators of ZS.

In this daily bar chart of ZS, below, I can see that prices have made a potential base pattern over the past twelve months. The slope of the slower-to-react 200-day moving average line has turned positive and the 50-day line is above the 200-day line for a bullish golden cross buy signal.

The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line turned higher in early May and tells me that buyers of ZS are being more aggressive than sellers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is just slightly above the zero line but poised to potentially cross to the upside for a fresh outright buy signal.

In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of ZS, below, I see a mixed picture. Prices are trading above the rising 40-week moving average line so the math tells us we are in an uptrend. Two candles in early September show us upper shadows above $160 suggesting some rejection of the highs.

The weekly OBV line shows strength from May but weakness in September. The MACD oscillator is above the zero line but the two moving averages are close to each other and thus the "trend strength" is not all that strong.

In this daily Point and Figure chart of ZS, below, I can see a potential upside price target in the $179 area.

In this second Point and Figure chart of ZS, below, I used weekly price data. Here the software suggests a price target in the $235 area.

Bottom line strategy: In my September 6 review of ZS I said that "In my July 10 article on ZS I wrote, 'Traders should be long. Raise stops to $135 from $120. The $179-$185 area is my first price target now.' Traders should now raise stops to $142 and let's see how things play out."

Prices have stayed above my suggested stop loss point of $142 so traders should still be long. Add to longs on strength above $170 should it happen.