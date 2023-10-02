Is Nvidia Ready to Rally or Not?

Shares of chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) were added to Goldman Sachs' high conviction buy list Monday. NVDA was higher in early morning trade, so let's see if this fundamental recommendation will restart the stock's uptrend.

In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, I can see a picture that says "caution" to me. Prices have rallied from a low last October. I can see a "runaway" or "measuring gap" in late May when AI became all the rage. Trading volume has been more active since late May and the trend of the stock is more sideways than straight up. Prices have moved above and below the 50-day moving average line the past three months.

The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways since the middle of June and that suggests a balance of sorts between aggressive buying and aggressive selling. The 12-day price momentum study shows us a weakening pattern from June to September and that has created a bearish divergence as prices have crept higher.

NVDA could rally to a new high this month and the bearish would still be in place. Bearish divergences are not clear cut timing tools but they are a "heads up" that something about the movement of the stock price is different.

In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NVDA, below, I see a toppy picture. I see upper shadows above $480. The recent candles are not showing me lower shadows to suggest that traders are now rejecting the lows. The weekly OBV line shows weakness in September. The 12-week price momentum study shows weakness since July and tells me that the pace of the advance has slowed.

In this daily Point and Figure chart of NVDA, below, I can see a potential upside price target in the $499 area. GS is talking about $605 as an upside price target for the stock.

In this weekly Point and Figure chart of NVDA, below, I can see a potential downside price target in the $333 area.

Bottom line strategy: Wall Street is full of opinions. Bullish and bearish opinions make the world go round. I continue to anticipate lower prices for NVDA in the weeks and months ahead.