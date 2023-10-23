Interest Rates Continue to Rise as the Market Prepares for Major Earnings News

Stocks are indicated lower on Monday morning as interest rates continue to trend higher, with the yield on the 10-Year Treasury now hitting 5%. This is the highest level since 2007, and there still are few signs of support.

Technically, the indexes have cracked some very important support levels, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting levels last seen at the end of May. Small-caps (IWM) are particularly weak as they retest multi-year lows hit back in the fall of 2022.

If it wasn't for a few big-cap technology names, there would be much talk about this ugly bear market, but the "Magnificent Seven" is still holding on to big enough gains to keep the senior indexes from falling into the bear market definition that the media uses. The vast majority of the market is in a bear market, but we won't hear that definition in the media because they simply look at the indexes.

Technically, many stocks are now oversold, but we are heading into a week full of consequential news. The most immediate question is how the market will react to the major earnings reports that hit this week. Microsoft (MSFT) will kick things off on Tuesday, followed by Meta (META) and Amazon (AMZN) later in the week.

The big question will be whether or not good earnings and guidance can create some new support and provide the foundation for the much anticipated positive seasonality to end the year. There has been much hope that there would be a year-end rally, but the price action over the last couple of weeks has hurt sentiment, and now there is an increased danger that a bounce will be viewed as an opportunity to reduce exposure rather than add it.

The primary villain continues to be interest rates. There are a number of economic reports coming up this week, with the PCE inflation data on Friday being particularly important. However, the problem that the market is grappling with is that bonds now seem more concerned about government spending and the huge budget deficit rather than inflation and economic growth. The economy remains strong, and interest rates will stay higher for longer, but even if inflation does continue to trend lower, it may not matter much.

As is typical after this sort of market meltdown, there are legions of traders trying to catch a bounce. Earnings will add an extra element of volatility, but the biggest danger in this market right now is failed bounces that suck in traders that are hopeful that the worst has ended. Don't be too quick to trust bounces at this point.

