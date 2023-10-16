Pfizer Didn't Look Healthy Even Before Cutting Its Revenue Forecast

Acknowledgment by the drug giant of slumping Covid vaccine sales is sending its already-declining shares lower.
Stocks quotes in this article: PFE, JEF

Pfizer Inc. ( PFE) sharply cut its full-year revenue forecast last Friday due to slumping Covid vaccine sales and is seeing its shares give ground here on Monday despite a buy recommendation by Jefferies ( JEF) . Let's check out the trends and indicators of the pharmaceutical giant to see what may be ahead for Pfizer.
 
In this daily bar chart of PFE, below, I can see that prices have been trending lower since December. Prices trade below the declining 50-day moving average line and below the negatively sloped 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak for months and tells me that sellers of PFE have been more aggressive than buyers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has been below the zero line for most of the time since January, telling us that the trend strength is weak.
 
 
In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of PFE, below, I can see that the stock price of PFE has been weak since early 2022. I see no bottom reversal pattern and the candles do not show a rejection of the lows with lower shadows. Prices trade below the declining 40-week moving average line. The weekly OBV line has been in a downward path since early 2022. The MACD oscillator is bearish.
 
 
In this daily Point and Figure chart of PFE, below, I can see a downtrend on the chart and a potential downside price target in the $19 area.
 
 
In this weekly Point and Figure chart of PFE, below, I can see the same $19 price target as the daily chart above.
 
 
Bottom line strategy: Jefferies is giving PFE a $39 price target, but the Point and Figure charts suggest we could see a decline to the $19 area. With the trend down since early 2022 I would avoid the long side of PFE.
Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the "+Follow" next to my byline to this article.

Employees of TheStreet are prohibited from trading individual securities.

TAGS: Futures | Investing | Technical Analysis | Trading | Earnings | Pharmaceuticals | Analyst Actions | U.S. Equity

More from Futures

Looking for a Trend Change? Be Careful What You Wish For

Carley Garner

Let's see how overextended markets are almost always met with an unforeseeable and often undesirable catalysts.

Treasury Capitulation Is a Necessary Evil

Carley Garner

It is clear that interest rates are driving the ship, but that ship could be on the cusp of taking a major turn. If so, we can expect trend changes in other assets.

The Smart Money Might Finally Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are on Oil

Carley Garner

The spread between the market sentiment of industry insiders and the net long futures position held in crude oil is unsustainably wide.

Market Blame Game, Apple, China and Huawei, Intel and GlobalFoundries Heat Up

Stephen Guilfoyle

'Who's' to blame for the recent market selloff? Here are the prime suspects.

Real Money's message boards are strictly for the open exchange of investment ideas among registered users. Any discussions or subjects off that topic or that do not promote this goal will be removed at the discretion of the site's moderators. Abusive, insensitive or threatening comments will not be tolerated and will be deleted. Thank you for your cooperation. If you have questions, please contact us here.

CANCEL
SUBMIT

Email sent

Thank you, your email to has been sent successfully.

DONE

Oops!

We're sorry. There was a problem trying to send your email to .
Please contact customer support to let us know.

DONE

Please Join or Log In to Email Our Authors.

Email Real Money's Wall Street Pros for further analysis and insight