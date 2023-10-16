Pfizer Didn't Look Healthy Even Before Cutting Its Revenue Forecast

Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) sharply cut its full-year revenue forecast last Friday due to slumping Covid vaccine sales and is seeing its shares give ground here on Monday despite a buy recommendation by Jefferies ( JEF ) . Let's check out the trends and indicators of the pharmaceutical giant to see what may be ahead for Pfizer.

In this daily bar chart of PFE, below, I can see that prices have been trending lower since December. Prices trade below the declining 50-day moving average line and below the negatively sloped 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak for months and tells me that sellers of PFE have been more aggressive than buyers. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has been below the zero line for most of the time since January, telling us that the trend strength is weak.

In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of PFE, below, I can see that the stock price of PFE has been weak since early 2022. I see no bottom reversal pattern and the candles do not show a rejection of the lows with lower shadows. Prices trade below the declining 40-week moving average line. The weekly OBV line has been in a downward path since early 2022. The MACD oscillator is bearish.

In this daily Point and Figure chart of PFE, below, I can see a downtrend on the chart and a potential downside price target in the $19 area.

In this weekly Point and Figure chart of PFE, below, I can see the same $19 price target as the daily chart above.

Bottom line strategy: Jefferies is giving PFE a $39 price target, but the Point and Figure charts suggest we could see a decline to the $19 area. With the trend down since early 2022 I would avoid the long side of PFE.