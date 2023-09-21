Shares of credit-card company Discover Financial Services ( DFS ) have made a major top formation and look vulnerable to significant declines in the months ahead.

Let me show you what I am seeing on the charts.

In the daily bar chart of DFS, below, I can see that the shares have made a very choppy sideways pattern the past 12 months. Downside gaps in July and August tell me that the bears are getting the upper hand. Chart support in the $90-$85 area is being tested and could soon give way to further declines. DFS trades below the declining 50-day and the declining 200-day moving average lines. The 50-day line crossed below the 200-day line earlier this month for a bearish dead or death cross sell signal.

The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned lower from the middle of July and is close to making a new low. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero line but improving in recent weeks.