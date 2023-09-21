Shares of credit-card company Discover Financial Services ( DFS) have made a major top formation and look vulnerable to significant declines in the months ahead.
Let me show you what I am seeing on the charts.
In the daily bar chart of DFS, below, I can see that the shares have made a very choppy sideways pattern the past 12 months. Downside gaps in July and August tell me that the bears are getting the upper hand. Chart support in the $90-$85 area is being tested and could soon give way to further declines. DFS trades below the declining 50-day and the declining 200-day moving average lines. The 50-day line crossed below the 200-day line earlier this month for a bearish dead or death cross sell signal.
The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned lower from the middle of July and is close to making a new low. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero line but improving in recent weeks.
In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of DFS, below, I see a bearish setup. Prices are trading below the decling 40-week moving average line.
The weekly OBV line shows us a neutral pattern while prices weaken. The MACD oscillator is bearish. A weekly close below $90-$88 will break a major support zone.
In this daily Point and Figure chart of DFS, below, I can see that the software is projecting a downside price target in the $69 area.
In this weekly Point and Figure chart of DFS, below, I can see a lower price target of $55.
Bottom-line strategy: The charts and indicators of DFS are weak. The stock price of DFS is likely to head much lower in the months ahead. Traders and investors should avoid the long side of the stock.