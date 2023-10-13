2 Ways to Dip Your Toe Into a Potential Bull Market in Gold

The other day I wrote a piece on the eight-year cycle low in gold. Now I want to suggest ways of participating in the potential multi-year upswing in gold prices with less volatility (I hope).
There are a number of ETFs in this space, such as the SPDR Gold Shares ETF ( GLD) , which is a holding of the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio and which I wrote about on Wednesday, as well as a number of mutual funds. Potentially in the years ahead there will be individual gold names that could be ten-baggers, but there is time for that, I believe. For now, let's look at a popular ETF from VanEck and a mutual fund from Fidelity.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
In this Japanese candlestick chart of the VanEck Gold Miners ETF ( GDX) , below, I can see that prices have traded lower in a downward-sloping channel from early May. Prices have declined to a low in early October and are in a position to break the downtrend line from early May (not drown on this chart).
The trading volume has increased in the past four weeks and that suggests increased investor interest. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned upward and that is a positive sign. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has made equal lows in August and October and that is a bullish divergence when compared to prices making lower lows in the same time frame.
In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of GDX, below, I can see a potential bottom reversal in progress. Notice the bullish hammer bottom reversal in early October? Trading volume looks like it has been increasing lately.
The OBV line has made a slightly lower low but has not made a new 52-week low. The MACD oscillator is narrowing and that is a subtle positive.
In this daily three-month candle chart of GDX, below, I can see a cluster of positive clues. Trading volume increases, The OBV line turns upward, The candles show a bottom reversal and the MACD oscillator shows a possible cover shorts buy signal.
In this Point and Figure chart of the GDX, below, I can see a potential upside price target in the $33 area.
Fidelity Select Gold Portfolio
In this daily line chart or close-only chart of the Fidelity Select Gold Portfolio ( FSAGX) , below, I can see that prices have traded lower in a downward sloping channel. Prices are close to testing and probably breaking the 50-day moving average line.
In this weekly line chart of the FSAGX, below, I can see a developing bullish picture. Prices are working lower but the indicators are giving us bullish divergences -- the stochastic indicator and the 12-week price momentum study.
Bottom-Line Strategy
Traders who believe in cycles and the eight-year cycle in gold could begin to accumulate positions in GDX and FSAGX or some other precious metals mutual fund. In the weeks ahead we will try to identify mining companies that may outperform ETFs and mutual funds.
One by one or group by group, if it's a stock folks have been hiding out in, they seem to eventually come for it. They haven't found the mega-cap tech stocks -- yet.
Real Money's message boards are strictly for the open exchange of investment ideas among registered users. Any discussions or subjects off that topic or that do not promote this goal will be removed at the discretion of the site's moderators. Abusive, insensitive or threatening comments will not be tolerated and will be deleted. Thank you for your cooperation.
If you have questions, please contact us here.