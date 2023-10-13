2 Ways to Dip Your Toe Into a Potential Bull Market in Gold

In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of GDX, below, I can see a potential bottom reversal in progress. Notice the bullish hammer bottom reversal in early October? Trading volume looks like it has been increasing lately.

The OBV line has made a slightly lower low but has not made a new 52-week low. The MACD oscillator is narrowing and that is a subtle positive.

In this daily three-month candle chart of GDX, below, I can see a cluster of positive clues. Trading volume increases, The OBV line turns upward, The candles show a bottom reversal and the MACD oscillator shows a possible cover shorts buy signal.

In this Point and Figure chart of the GDX, below, I can see a potential upside price target in the $33 area.

Fidelity Select Gold Portfolio

In this daily line chart or close-only chart of the Fidelity Select Gold Portfolio ( FSAGX ) , below, I can see that prices have traded lower in a downward sloping channel. Prices are close to testing and probably breaking the 50-day moving average line.

In this weekly line chart of the FSAGX, below, I can see a developing bullish picture. Prices are working lower but the indicators are giving us bullish divergences -- the stochastic indicator and the 12-week price momentum study.

Bottom-Line Strategy

Traders who believe in cycles and the eight-year cycle in gold could begin to accumulate positions in GDX and FSAGX or some other precious metals mutual fund. In the weeks ahead we will try to identify mining companies that may outperform ETFs and mutual funds.