Can Stocks Overcome a Mountain of Global and Economic Concerns?

The outbreak of an ugly war in the Middle East adds to one of the most difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical environments that the world has ever faced. Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan/China are far from any resolution, the political situation in the US is a mess with the two leading candidates extremely disliked, and the economy still faces substantial hurdles.

The bearish narrative is extremely easy to write, with the potential for war around the world and a supporting economy still dealing with the impact of the worst inflation in decades.

The question isn't whether there is a logical and compelling bearish argument. The question is whether stocks can overcome all the negatives that are so painfully obvious.

One of the biggest positives for the stock market is that everyone is already aware of the problems that are out there. This allows the market to discount the worst-case scenario and creates a situation where stocks can climb a "Wall of Worry".

The bad news is that despite all the problems, there is still quite a bit of optimism. According to the Wall Street Journal, only about half of the economists that it surveys think that a recession is likely. Economists generally do a poor job of forecasting, but there is a large faction that is optimistic that inflation is coming down quickly, the Fed is finished hiking interest rates, and the labor market and economy will be able to withstand the lag effect of monetary policy and higher bond yields.

There are many strategists who are convinced that an economic slowdown is already underway and is going to hit hard within the next six months. These bears were very wrong so far in 2023, but they are convinced it was an issue of timing and that some pain is coming.

There is no way to know who is right, but we will have to navigate this difficult environment. In the short term, we have earnings season coming up, and expectations are that there will be some good reports. Guidance will be key, but the market has consistently underestimated quarterly earnings, and there is a good chance it will do it again.

Bonds will be key. They bounced last week but are back under pressure this morning. Bonds benefited from their status as a safe harbor in times of war when the crisis in Israel developed, but a very weak bond auction highlighted a problem with the demand for debt at current interest rates. If bonds can not find good support very soon, they will be a major stock market headwind, no matter how good earnings might be.

Bulls are optimistic about seasonality and the potential for stocks to climb the very high "Wall of Worry", but - as always - we need to focus on price action. Technical conditions are poor, especially for smaller stocks, and the potential for a retest of recent lows is good, but earnings are going to drive short-term movement.