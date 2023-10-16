Can Stocks Overcome a Mountain of Global and Economic Concerns?

The bearish narrative is painfully obvious, but there still is a large supply of hopeful bulls.

The outbreak of an ugly war in the Middle East adds to one of the most difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical environments that the world has ever faced. Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan/China are far from any resolution, the political situation in the US is a mess with the two leading candidates extremely disliked, and the economy still faces substantial hurdles.

The bearish narrative is extremely easy to write, with the potential for war around the world and a supporting economy still dealing with the impact of the worst inflation in decades.

The question isn't whether there is a logical and compelling bearish argument. The question is whether stocks can overcome all the negatives that are so painfully obvious.

One of the biggest positives for the stock market is that everyone is already aware of the problems that are out there. This allows the market to discount the worst-case scenario and creates a situation where stocks can climb a "Wall of Worry".

The bad news is that despite all the problems, there is still quite a bit of optimism. According to the Wall Street Journal, only about half of the economists that it surveys think that a recession is likely. Economists generally do a poor job of forecasting, but there is a large faction that is optimistic that inflation is coming down quickly, the Fed is finished hiking interest rates, and the labor market and economy will be able to withstand the lag effect of monetary policy and higher bond yields.

There are many strategists who are convinced that an economic slowdown is already underway and is going to hit hard within the next six months. These bears were very wrong so far in 2023, but they are convinced it was an issue of timing and that some pain is coming.

There is no way to know who is right, but we will have to navigate this difficult environment. In the short term, we have earnings season coming up, and expectations are that there will be some good reports. Guidance will be key, but the market has consistently underestimated quarterly earnings, and there is a good chance it will do it again.

Bonds will be key. They bounced last week but are back under pressure this morning. Bonds benefited from their status as a safe harbor in times of war when the crisis in Israel developed, but a very weak bond auction highlighted a problem with the demand for debt at current interest rates. If bonds can not find good support very soon, they will be a major stock market headwind, no matter how good earnings might be.

Bulls are optimistic about seasonality and the potential for stocks to climb the very high "Wall of Worry", but - as always - we need to focus on price action. Technical conditions are poor, especially for smaller stocks, and the potential for a retest of recent lows is good, but earnings are going to drive short-term movement.

Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the "+Follow" next to my byline to this article.

At the time of publication, James "Rev Shark" DePorre had no position in the securities mentioned.

TAGS: Investing | Markets | Rates and Bonds | Stocks | Trading

More from Investing

I've Got Some QQQuestions for the 'New Bull Market' Types

Helene Meisler

In mid-July, guess how much the Invesco QQQ cost? And guess how much now? But where's all that chatter about a 'new bull market'? Let's take a look.

Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Think About Shorting This Week

Bob Lang

These recently downgraded names are displaying both quantitative and technical deterioration.

I'm 'Banking' on a Short Play in This Sector

Bret Jensen

Here's why significantly more downside might be in the offing for the banks.

Great Trading Requires Seeing the Glass Half Full

James "Rev Shark" DePorre

The way you think and feel will determine your success in investing. Here are three ways I look at the market and the craft of trading.

Real Money's message boards are strictly for the open exchange of investment ideas among registered users. Any discussions or subjects off that topic or that do not promote this goal will be removed at the discretion of the site's moderators. Abusive, insensitive or threatening comments will not be tolerated and will be deleted. Thank you for your cooperation. If you have questions, please contact us here.

CANCEL
SUBMIT

Email sent

Thank you, your email to has been sent successfully.

DONE

Oops!

We're sorry. There was a problem trying to send your email to .
Please contact customer support to let us know.

DONE

Please Join or Log In to Email Our Authors.

Email Real Money's Wall Street Pros for further analysis and insight