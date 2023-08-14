A Consumer Led Recession Is Increasingly Likely

The market has priced in a higher probability of a 'soft landing' over the summer. Inflation levels have come down significantly in recent months and GDP grew just over 2% in the first half of 2023. I am taking the other side of that bet as I don't believe the economy is anywhere as strong as it is being portrayed. Tax receipts are falling, cardboard box sales were down over 10% in the first two quarters of the year, the Leading Economic Indicators have been down for 15 straight months and the yield curve remains deeply inverted. All historical signs of recession.

There are many things that could tip the country into contractionary territory ranging from a Black Swan event (Ex, China invading Taiwan) to something more likely that is already on the radar, an acceleration in the collapse of various commercial real estate sectors. However, the most probable cause of the upcoming recession will be the deteriorating condition of the consumer, which makes up some 70% of overall economic activity.

Consumer spending has held up better than expected given inflation has risen some 17% since the beginning of 2021 and in the face of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by more than 500bps over the past year and a half. Surging prices have significantly eroded buying power and one reason unions have negotiated an over 40% raise over four years for pilots at major airlines and the UAW is making similar demands at Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) as their contracts are about to expire.

According to Moody's Analytics, the average American household spent $709 more this July than they did two years ago to buy the same goods and services

Helping the consumer withstand these headwinds have been left over proceeds from the massive Covid stimulus programs and a Federal government that is spending $5 billion a day more than it is taking in via taxes and other revenues. The former is winding down and the latter is unsustainable. Personal savings rates have dropped recently to just over 4% from over 7% levels pre-pandemic. In fact, it is the lowest savings level since 2008.

Elsewhere, increasing signs of a consumer under mounting duress seem to be popping up everywhere. According to Bank of America, more than a third more people raided their retirement funds in the second quarter of this year than the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, full-time jobs fell by nearly 600,000 even as part time positions surged in July. According to a new Reuters poll, nearly three quarters of Americans believe the economy was better five years ago and a recent survey noted that nearly half the country couldn't meet an unexpected $400 expense without going into debt.

These are not indicators of a strong consumer base and I believe things will get worse before they can get better as much higher interest rates start to be fully felt across the economy. Given this view, last week I added out of the money bear put spreads to my short position in RH (RH) . The stock in a high-end furnisher retailer that has had a great run over the past few months. However, the shares look like they are turning over, the stock is expensive and the business model is vulnerable to further consumer weakness.

I am also thinking about doing the same with my short position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) as budgets for eating out are usually one of the first things to get cut as families tighten their budgets.

In addition, I am negative on other areas of retail and will likely execute some out of the money bear put spreads against the SPDR® S&P Retail ETF (XRT) as one of my first trades in a new trading week.