2 Trends Accelerating in a Negative Direction

The Nasdaq has moved up smartly early in this trading week as yields on the 10-Year Treasury have fallen and AI dreams reignite. More and more investors also seem to be buying into the soft or no landing narrative that has quickly become the consensus among economic pundits in recent months.

Call me a curmudgeon if you will, but I still am not buying this scenario. While most investors this week have been noting the big gains in technology, I continue to watch two key trends. Both of which seem to accelerating in a negative direction.

The first is around the jobs market, which seems to developing some significant cracks over the summer. Recently, the BLS adjusted its estimates for 12-month job growth ended in March of this year by more than 300,000. More importantly, the July BLS jobs report showed that nearly 600,000 full time jobs were lost during the month which was papered over somewhat due to a huge surge in part-time employment.

Then yesterday the JOLTs job report showed just over 8.8 million job openings, badly missing expectations. This was the first number south of nine million in nearly two and a half years. In addition, previous months job openings estimates were significantly taken down. Job openings have now fallen by 1.5 million in three months. Outside the Covid lockdowns, that is the biggest 90-day decline on record.

This seems more than likely an inflection point in the job market, a key factor in the health of the consumer. It also might be a primary reason that August Consumer Confidence came in badly under expectations on Tuesday while the July reading was also revised down.

I am also keeping a close eye on the regional banking system, a concern that seems to have ebbed for most investors since three of the four largest banking failures in U.S. history earlier this year. Those events were largely caused by "unrealized losses" on banking portfolios thanks to fast rising interest rates, which triggered some bank runs in those institutions. The Federal Reserve stepped in with a temporary liquidity program which has stabilized the industry for now.

However, regional banks have large exposure to commercial real estate given they provide approximately 70% of loans to this sector of the economy. We have seen a huge uptick in delinquency rates this year for commercial mortgage back securities or CMBS and property values continue to head south, especially in the office sector.

Earlier this week, an affiliate of JP Morgan Chase (JPM) was "handed back the keys" to an office building in Washington, DC. Neither the relative size of the building (12 stories) nor what the JPM affiliate "acquired' its collateral back for ($37.5 million) that caught my eye. It was the repurchase amount was just 30% of the building's previously assessed value.

Similar haircuts have been seen in Baltimore, San Francisco and Los Angeles this summer. Hardly a good omen as over $600 billion of debt maturities come due on this type of CRE over the next three years.

In addition, U.S. regulators just unveiled plans to force many regional banks to issue debt and bolster their so-called living wills. This will up the industry's cost of capital and cut profits at a very inopportune time. This could also help lead to more credit downgrades for regional banks, something that was already in process.

While technology might be rebounding in recent days after a short-lived swoon earlier this month, things are not looking up for consumers or the regional banking system, two key components of the economy.