EBAY's Ebullience Is About to Evaporate

It's always hard to know the point of highest price, or lowest price, right at the moment of trend change. Regardless of whether you are a seasoned professional trader, or a 401(k) investor, buying the lowest lows and selling the highest highs are achieved purely by randomness, rather than skill. Any claim to the contrary should be placed up on the shelf with the Tooth Fairy, Unicorns, and the greatest deception of them all: high frequency trading adds liquidity to markets.

However, while exact lows and highs are utopian ideals, there are sets of conditions that are highly correlated with ends of rallies and declines. When these conditions are observed objectively, like our DSE (decision support engine) is tuned to do, future outcomes can be probability-ranked with high confidence.

Let's take a look at eBay (EBAY) and see what the DSE has just alerted members of our Trading Room and DSE Alerts services of yesterday.

This is the monthly bar chart of eBay's price behavior from 2004 through the present. Immediately we can see that the best conditions to buy and sell these shares are when the stochastics study (lower pane) is around the 10% oversold extreme and 90% overbought extreme, respectively.

Looking closer, when prices touch the lower or upper two-standard deviation band (olive/gold lines below and above the price bars), the most recent trend has become mature, at least temporarily. When both of these conditions occur simultaneously, confidence that the trend-in-force is terminal rises substantially.

When we open the umbrella of Elliott Wave Theory over the top of the DSE's objective "if/then" algorithms, we can often align ourselves, and readers of these pages, with the market's whereabouts along its journey. The DSE has labeled eBay's path with unusually fine detail, sort of like a GPS program would suggest the best route.

From the 2009 low, there now appears to be a completed five-wave impulsive rise, with all the sub-waves present and accounted for. This is incredibly timely, as it coincides nicely with the overbought extremes of the first two indicators discussed above.

The DSE also puts colored zones where buying and selling are optimal, using green for buying and pink for selling. Prices have moved to the pink sell box's higher extremes so far this year, but are unlikely to remain there very long. In fact, the DSE is strongly warning followers to be using sell actions only above $34, which has become our sell stop protection level. If you have long exposure to this name, selling is now suggested from $34 to $38, but no lower than $34. If you have no position, short exposure can be established along these same parameters.

The next big move is forecast to be to the downside, with $17 +/-$4 as the green box's target zone in the coming 18 to 30 months. With what could be a 50% slide, the line-in-the-sand at $34 is now critical support. Breaking below there on a closing basis should catalyze selling not seen since the 2005-2008 period.

What would cause such a dastardly decline? What if the "retail-mageddon" moves from Big Boxes to the online arena? As we often say here, "news will arrive to justify the DSE's forecast." The worse the forecast, the worse the news needed.

C'est La Guerre...such is war!

