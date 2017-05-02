Good News, Bad News for Chipotle

For what seems like forever, there has been a dark cloud over Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) eateries, and the share price of its stock. Actually, though, CMG's decline, while brutal, only lasted 15 months, and seems to have ended last November around $350, or 54% below its all-time high of around $760. While it seems like good news that the slide in CMG's business and stock price has ended, it's best to analyze the situation from an objective perspective before buying up here around $480.

Few investors use an objective decision support process when making financial decisions because they are hard to find, and even harder to stick to when the emotions of the crowd take their toll. That's why we created our own called the DSE (decision support engine).

This daily bar chart of CMG, above, is after a six-month rise off the lows of last November. DSE's historical pattern recognition algorithm highlights corrective patterns with yellow boxes, which then forecast further price action in the direction of the trend just prior to the correction.

In these examples, the trend was falling before the corrective bounces, which forecast new lows after the bounce ended. Since the entire bounce from the November low of $355 is contained in a yellow box, that low is expected to be broken in the coming nine to 18 months (if not sooner).

Therefore, the bad news is that the current push into the upper $400s should fail and be followed by a move under $355.

In addition to the pattern recognition component of the DSE, there are several statistical filters applied to common indicators of momentum and relative strength. Note the olive/gold, orange, red, purple, and gray lines above and below the black price bars. These are standard deviations above the 200-day moving average, an institutionally followed indicator of trend direction. At the olive/gold line (two std. devs.), 95% of normality is contained within. The orange line is three std. devs. (99.7% of normality), red is four std. devs. (99.9%), etc.

It's rare for price to exist above the upper two std. devs. band, and very rare above the upper three std. devs. band. Here, you can see that CMG's price recently reached the upper four std. devs. band (red), before reversing sharply back below the upper three std. devs. band (orange). That's because it's statistically impossible to remain there very long.

It's like if you climb Mount Everest; the summit is above the level where enough oxygen exists for humans to live on. Our bodies actually begin cell death up there, and extended stays at that altitude cause brain damage.

Stocks can quickly visit extremes like the three and four std. devs. bands, but can't stay there long. Next, CMG should begin falling to attempt to hold the upper two std. devs. band (olive/gold), perhaps bounce, or not, and then begin exploring the 200-day moving average itself (blue line).

Typically, once price has pushed to the current extremes, the equal and opposite extreme is soon probed, which is highlighted by DSE in the green oval; 340 +/-15.

Another easily seen objective indicator within DSE's long list of components is the stochastics study in the lower pane of the chart. Above 90% is extreme overbought, and below 10% is extreme oversold. It's generally not the time to be buying when stochs are above 90%, or selling when below 10%. When one of these extremes is present with several others, too, a high confident signal is generated by DSE.

Currently, DSE just informed members of our live-market Trading Room that CMG is now in "sell mode" where only selling actions are indicated. Therefore, either now, or upon a break of the $470 level (the sell stop trigger), long exposure should be closed or reduced, and short exposure should be established or added to, as these are selling actions.

Again, no buying is indicated (objectively). This doesn't guarantee that prices will fall immediately, not that the powers that be can't manipulate it toward $510 +/-$15. It does suggest that the path of least resistance has morphed from up to down, and those long (especially with margin and other leverage) should take care to avoid deluding themselves that the upside is the only side.

