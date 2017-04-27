You've Got the Green Light to Seize the Day

Not since 2013 has the S&P 500 (SPX) been at the same statistically overbought extreme as it will be if the whispered 2500 level is seen. I'm referring to the price of the index being 3 standard deviations above the 200-day moving average. How extreme is that?

The 3 standard deviation extreme controls 99.7% of normality, making it nearly impossible for price to get there, and absolutely impossible for price to stay there. This monthly bar chart, below, of the most widely followed index in the world shows other extremes, as well.

The wavy olive/gold lines above and below the price bars are actually the 2 standard deviation bands (sdb) that surround the blue 200-day moving average. These include 95% of normality, and, as seen above, contain price behavior in both rallies and declines. So, imagine the "thrust" that would have to occur to drive price up through the upper 2 sdb, and on into the 3 sdb, which crosses 2500 into mid-May.

In May 2013, prices came to within 40 points of this exuberance measure before reversing. In fact, the last time the SPX actually touched the upper 3 band was October 2006. Recently, both December's peak reversal as well as the March 1 touch/reversal of 2400 came within 25 points of it. Both were followed by mild corrections. However, as the chart above shows, the entire rally off the 2009 low is likely in its terminal push.

Our objective DSE (decision support engine) analyzes hundreds of thousands of chart patterns to create probability-ranked forecasts/measurements of "if/then" correlations at many degrees of trend. (Explore DSE's simplicity by clicking here). Here, the highest ranked outcome is for the rise off the early 2016 low to approximately the size of the rise off the early 2009 low to the April 2010 high, which is labeled as blue (1). The rise of the past year is labeled as blue (5). The most common relationship in bull markets is for these waves to be nearly equal -- especially with the middle wave, labeled wave blue (3), substantially extended (as it has been).

So, we're witnessing statistical price behavior at bullish extremes, historical price pattern structure, with internal symmetry, at a degree of trend larger than any other in decades, as well as dozens of momentum, relative strength and sentiment indicators that are epically ebullient.

One of these is the stochastics study in the lower pane of the chart. Notice what happened into 2000 and 2008 once stochastics broke below the 90% overbought extreme threshold as price continued higher? DSE placed red dots on the previous three times since 1999. The 2000 occurrence was followed by a 50% correction in 30 months. The 2008 occurrence was followed by a 50% correction in 16 months. And, the 2015 occurrence was followed by a relatively shallow 15% correction; the first two are better known as the Dotcom Bomb, and the Housing Bomb.

A similar outcome to the first two would take the SPX to 1200. If we average the three, the forecast would be for a 38% crash in the coming 12-18 months (to approximately 1500). Hence, the risk.

Is there any reward? That depends not only on if you can find anything left to speculate on for higher prices, but also how good you are at knowing when to exit. The final days of 2000, 2008, and 2015 were fabulous parties. However, the hangovers that followed were more than most could stomach, resulting in hysteria and purging near the ends of the crashes.

Therefore, DSE is warning with the biggest, boldest sign it has ever used to "Sell Here," as the note in the top of the right-most blue box exclaims! Don't wait until next week, or after the summer lull. Carpe Diem; seize the day.

For updates on this analysis, as well as other trading opportunities, try Ken Goldberg's DSE Alerts service for free for a couple of weeks, or contact him at support@dsetrading.com.